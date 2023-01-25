ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Two Burned After Propane Tank ‘Explodes' at Company Cookout in Kearny Mesa

Two people suffered burn injuries Thursday when a propane tank "exploded" during a company cookout in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Employees were gathering at Cubic Corporation, a defense company with a campus on Balboa Avenue and Ruffin Road, at around 12:30 p.m. when the catering company serving them food had a problem with one of their propane tanks, SDFD Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws

Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure this week exempting itself from the state’s public records law and authorizing the destruction of all emails sent or received by lawmakers and their staff after 90 days. The new rules adopted by both GOP-led chambers effectively shield members and their staff...
ARIZONA STATE

