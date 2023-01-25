Read full article on original website
Two people suffered burn injuries Thursday when a propane tank "exploded" during a company cookout in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Employees were gathering at Cubic Corporation, a defense company with a campus on Balboa Avenue and Ruffin Road, at around 12:30 p.m. when the catering company serving them food had a problem with one of their propane tanks, SDFD Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier said.
