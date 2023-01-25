ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

nbc16.com

North Eugene takes the win over Churchill

High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Beavers suffer loss against Utah

In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach

EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Ducks suffer another disappointing loss

At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Hamel signs with the Ducks

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene City Council approves land swap agreement with University of Oregon

The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium for University-owned land near...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR

