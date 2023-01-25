Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon State Men's basketball starting second half of conference season strong
Although the Oregon State Men's basketball team only has eight wins this season the Beavers were thrilled to get their first Pac-12 Road win of the season this past weekend against Cal. But there is still lots of improvement to be made on this young Oregon State team going into...
nbc16.com
North Eugene takes the win over Churchill
High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
nbc16.com
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
nbc16.com
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
nbc16.com
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
nbc16.com
Ducks suffer another disappointing loss
At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
nbc16.com
Hamel signs with the Ducks
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
nbc16.com
Oregon baseball expects heavy competition for spots leading up to the season
In 2022, the Oregon baseball team tormented opposing pitchers, leading the PAC-12 in batting average and ranking 2nd in home runs. Well, this season they return five of their top eight leaders in hits. And because of that offensive firepower, the Ducks came in at 25th in D1 baseball's preseason...
nbc16.com
Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
nbc16.com
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
nbc16.com
Eugene chef semifinalist for best chef in Pacific Northwest James Beard Award
EUGENE, Ore. — At 17, Crystal Platt realized that if she wanted to become a comedian, she would probably have to work at a restaurant to make ends meet. The restaurant owner started her on the path to being a professional chef. "She put me on the floor as...
nbc16.com
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
nbc16.com
Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
nbc16.com
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
nbc16.com
Eugene City Council approves land swap agreement with University of Oregon
The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium for University-owned land near...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, on standby Sunday through Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With colder temperatures forecasted over the weekend and early next week, the Egan Warming Center is calling for all hands on deck as they expect an increase of guests needing their services. Warming Centers will open Saturday, January 28, they will remain on standby for...
nbc16.com
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
nbc16.com
Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
nbc16.com
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Comments / 0