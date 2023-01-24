ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Omar says McCarthy following playbook ‘used by demagogues throughout history’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is following a political playbook “used by demagogues throughout history” by trying to “pit my minority groups against each other” in his bid to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy has accused Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress,…
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy