Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into the All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end. Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo, but Jack Quinn was stopped by Fleury, and Gaudreau secured the win for Minnesota.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Brodie expected to return for Maple Leafs on Sunday
Wilson out next two games for Capitals; Talbot sidelined until after All-Star break for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. TJ Brodie is expected to return for the Maple Leafs when they face the Washington Capitals on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN4, NBCSWA, SN NOW, ESPN+).
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
The Wrap: Schmaltz Nets Hat Trick as Vejmelka Blanks Blues
Arizona has one game remaining before the All-Star Break. Nick Schmaltz couldn't remember the last time he recorded a hat trick at any level of hockey. His first-career NHL hatty, though, was simply unforgettable. Schmaltz recorded a natural hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves to earn his third shutout...
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks: Pheonix Copley racks career-high 45 saves; Bret Link and Mac Swanson bag 4-point nights (plus, minor pro, junior, NCAA notes galore)
Prior to this hockey season, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley had started 26 NHL games across four different seasons in a seven-season span that began with the 2015-16 season. He pocketed 16 wins in that long stretch. Mostly, he made his living in the American Hockey League, one step below the world’s best league.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Penguins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
Devils Succumb to Predators, 6-4, in Rare Road Loss | GAME STORY
The Devils and Predators traded goals until the third period when Nashville took their first and only lead. Without the heroics of Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period, the Devils may have been out of the game before the first 20 minutes. His play, making 21 saves on 23 shots, in the first period alone allowed the Devils to enter the second period with a 2-2 tie against the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Blues
Arizona has two games remaining before the All-Star Break. Jan. 26, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. The Arizona Coyotes close out their three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, just two games away from the All-Star Break. The Coyotes are 1-1-0 on their...
NHL
Coyotes Gear Up to Host Skatin' For Leighton on Sunday
Proceeds from the event, presented by Phoenix Children's, benefit the Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund. There's still time to register and/or donate! Help benefit the Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund by following this link. It's time to lace 'em up: Skatin' For Leighton is back. The third annual event, which...
Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March
Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
Comments / 0