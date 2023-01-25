ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’

“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season. The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR

