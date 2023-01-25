Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
klcc.org
Eugene amends its industrial noise ordinance with one processing plant in mind
For years, residents in some north Eugene neighborhoods have complained about a disturbing buzzing noise coming from a wood laminating plant. On Monday, the City Council voted to amend the code for commercial and industrial noise to include low-frequency sounds. Angelique Orman lives on Park Avenue near River Road, a...
KCBY
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
klcc.org
Springfield Utility Board cannot claim competitor's territory, new ruling says
The Springfield Utility Board cannot claim territory or facilities from a local competitor, according to a recent ruling. There are roughly 200 homes in the Natron Area, near the edge of Springfield city limits. Currently, they receive electricity from the Emerald People’s Utility District. However, since the city incorporated...
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
kezi.com
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
hh-today.com
A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors
Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
kezi.com
Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana
EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting
A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
kezi.com
93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season. The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
