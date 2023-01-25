Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
KCRA Today: Teens hurt in barbershop shooting, CA considers wealth tax, Half Moon Bay shooting possibly workplace violence
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Student dies in residence hall at UC Davis campus, officials say
DAVIS, Calif. — A student died Tuesday morning in his Miller Hall residence at UC Davis, university officials announced. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student,” UC Davis said in a statement.
Here are the resources available to the Asian American community following recent mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loss, grief and fear linger as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue, but as many think twice about going out — community leaders in Sacramento have identified some necessary activities to cope. The Asian Pacific Community Counseling (APCC) center has mental health therapists who speak...
KCRA Today: Vigils across CA for shooting victims, expiration of inflation relief debit cards, plan for 102 acres in Sac
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Calling for calm: Family of Tyre Nichols asks for protests to remain peaceful after police footage is released
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who formerly lived in Sacramento and was killed while in police custody in Memphis, TN earlier this month is calling for calm ahead of the expected release of body camera footage of the incident. Authorities said 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten...
Increased security planned for Sacramento Lunar New Year celebrations, Mayor Steinberg says
The city of Sacramento will have increased security as Lunar New Year festivities continue this weekend, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. Appearing on KCRA 3 News on My58 Thursday, Steinberg said that in light of the fatal mass shooting in Monterey Park safety has been top of mind. "Whether or not...
1 hurt in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a freeway shooting in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
Colfax High School lockdown lifted after search for possible unauthorized person on campus
A lockdown has been lifted at Colfax High School after deputies investigated reports of a person on campus who was not a student on Tuesday. People were told to stay out of the area during the investigation and visit the Sierra Vista Community Center instead. This content is imported from...
Elk Grove City Council approves $800K for new zoo project
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove city leaders have taken the next step in determining if moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove will become a reality. On Wednesday night, the city council approved another $800,000 from the general capital reserve fund to the general fund for the New Zoo in Elk Grove Project.
Family of missing teen Nykari Johnson requests Sacramento County deputies help with search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Nykari Johnson's disappearance, loved ones are searching for her one flyer at a time. Family members and advocates showed up outside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to demand a search for their loved one. "It's a dead-end, so that's what worries...
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
‘We’re a melting pot’: ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ judge on city’s culinary scene
Very Local’s new cooking competition, “Plate it, Sacramento!” is underway right now — and each week’s contestants are cooking up amazing meals with the hopes of being crowned the winner. One of the judges this week, Rick Mindermann, spoke with KCRA 3 on Thursday about...
1 dead in Tracy shooting early Wednesday, police say
Tracy police are investigating after a person died in a shooting early Wednesday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court around 1:13 a.m. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 25.) The victim, an adult, died at the scene, police said. The...
New documents reveal evidence gathered in murder of CHP captain’s husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — New court documents reveal some of the evidence investigators gathered in the case against a Napa man for the murder of the estranged husband of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) captain. During his arraignment in Cumberland County Circuit Court in Kentucky on Thursday, 61-year-old Thomas...
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
Thomas O’Donnell, man accused in murder of CHP captain’s husband, pleads not guilty
The man arrested in early December in connection with the murder of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Thomas O’Donnell’s arraignment was held in Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was overseen by Judge David Williams.
Upcoming city council vote critical to fate of proposed Elk Grove Zoo
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An upcoming vote before the Elk Grove City Council on Wednesday could determine whether or not a proposal to build a zoo in that city moves forward. The city previously entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sacramento Zoological Society to begin the early stages of design and environmental review work for the proposal.
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
