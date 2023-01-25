ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student dies in residence hall at UC Davis campus, officials say

DAVIS, Calif. — A student died Tuesday morning in his Miller Hall residence at UC Davis, university officials announced. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student,” UC Davis said in a statement.
1 hurt in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a freeway shooting in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
Elk Grove City Council approves $800K for new zoo project

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove city leaders have taken the next step in determining if moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove will become a reality. On Wednesday night, the city council approved another $800,000 from the general capital reserve fund to the general fund for the New Zoo in Elk Grove Project.
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
1 dead in Tracy shooting early Wednesday, police say

Tracy police are investigating after a person died in a shooting early Wednesday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court around 1:13 a.m. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 25.) The victim, an adult, died at the scene, police said. The...
Upcoming city council vote critical to fate of proposed Elk Grove Zoo

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An upcoming vote before the Elk Grove City Council on Wednesday could determine whether or not a proposal to build a zoo in that city moves forward. The city previously entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sacramento Zoological Society to begin the early stages of design and environmental review work for the proposal.
