ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buttesports.com

Central boys keep streaking

Butte Central Maroons 60 VS East Helena Vigilantes 43. 11 Butte, 11 in a row for your Butte Central Maroons over the East Helena Vigilantes, who just had a huge win over a good Frenchtown team this past week. The Butte Central Maroons keep their streak alive at 11 games...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Capital stifles Lady Dogs

Senior Laura Rosenleaf knocks down a free throw Thursday night against Helena, she led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. (Photo by Kaleigh Robbins Butte Sports) The Butte High Lady Bulldogs started a little sluggish to begin the game and had some turnover mishaps early on but then righted the ship as Brityn Stewart knocked down a big 3 ball with a minute left in the first quarter.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Vigilantes survive 26-point ‘Bado’-led BC fourth

Brooke Badovinac almost led a Butte Central girls’ basketball improbable Thursday night. A torrid rally fell short, however, and East Helena held on for a 60-56 win over the Maroons in a Southwestern A Conference game played at the Maroon Activities Center (MAC). The East Helena win seemed very...
EAST HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Dogs can’t keep Capital on leash

Info Compiled by John Robbins Butte Sports. Butte High Bulldogs 48 VS Helena Capital Bruins 49. The Butte High boys lost another heart breaker in Helena tonight falling 49-48 at the hand of the Bruins on their home floor. It was a close matchup from start to finish for both teams. In what was a back and forth battle the Bruins were able to sneak away with one tonight.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week

MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.

You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
BIG SKY, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Helena Area Reservoirs Ice Fishing Report 1.23.23

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice. Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows are being caught 15-22 feet deep around Duck Creek on pink, brown...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Bozeman Airport Has Exciting Plans For More Food Options

For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, we have some good news. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.
BOZEMAN, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus

14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant

Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

4 Big Changes in Downtown Bozeman You Need to Know About

Some big changes are coming to downtown Bozeman. Several businesses are closing, and new businesses are expected to open this year. If you wander downtown, you may notice some businesses being renovated. Smoke, Fire, and Coal, a BBQ restaurant downtown recently closed and it seems a few other businesses have closed as well.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy