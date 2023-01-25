Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Central boys keep streaking
Butte Central Maroons 60 VS East Helena Vigilantes 43. 11 Butte, 11 in a row for your Butte Central Maroons over the East Helena Vigilantes, who just had a huge win over a good Frenchtown team this past week. The Butte Central Maroons keep their streak alive at 11 games...
buttesports.com
Capital stifles Lady Dogs
Senior Laura Rosenleaf knocks down a free throw Thursday night against Helena, she led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. (Photo by Kaleigh Robbins Butte Sports) The Butte High Lady Bulldogs started a little sluggish to begin the game and had some turnover mishaps early on but then righted the ship as Brityn Stewart knocked down a big 3 ball with a minute left in the first quarter.
buttesports.com
Vigilantes survive 26-point ‘Bado’-led BC fourth
Brooke Badovinac almost led a Butte Central girls’ basketball improbable Thursday night. A torrid rally fell short, however, and East Helena held on for a 60-56 win over the Maroons in a Southwestern A Conference game played at the Maroon Activities Center (MAC). The East Helena win seemed very...
buttesports.com
Dogs can’t keep Capital on leash
Info Compiled by John Robbins Butte Sports. Butte High Bulldogs 48 VS Helena Capital Bruins 49. The Butte High boys lost another heart breaker in Helena tonight falling 49-48 at the hand of the Bruins on their home floor. It was a close matchup from start to finish for both teams. In what was a back and forth battle the Bruins were able to sneak away with one tonight.
Butte, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Butte. The East Helena High School basketball team will have a game with Butte Central High School on January 26, 2023, 15:15:00. The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with Butte High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.
You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
Bozeman Rent Got You Broke? Save Hundreds In This Montana Town
The apartment search in Bozeman is always a memorable one. Finding something within budget, does it allow pets, is it ground floor, how far from work will I be. The list goes on and on. In the last couple of months, rent prices in Bozeman have decreased a bit but...
montanaoutdoor.com
Helena Area Reservoirs Ice Fishing Report 1.23.23
Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice. Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows are being caught 15-22 feet deep around Duck Creek on pink, brown...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition, a group that supports...
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
The Bozeman Airport Has Exciting Plans For More Food Options
For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, we have some good news. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.
bitterrootstar.com
Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus
14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
msuexponent.com
Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant
Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
Residents call for safety improvements to love lane
Residents have raised concerns about the intersection of Durston Road and Love Lane and are asking for something to be done.
4 Big Changes in Downtown Bozeman You Need to Know About
Some big changes are coming to downtown Bozeman. Several businesses are closing, and new businesses are expected to open this year. If you wander downtown, you may notice some businesses being renovated. Smoke, Fire, and Coal, a BBQ restaurant downtown recently closed and it seems a few other businesses have closed as well.
