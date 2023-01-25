ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Associated Press

Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into the All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end. Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo, but Jack Quinn was stopped by Fleury, and Gaudreau secured the win for Minnesota.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins trade targets: Five defensemen Boston should pursue

The Boston Bruins just became the fastest team to reach 80 points in a season. They are an absolute juggernaut loaded with impressive talent and depth at every position. So, what should a team like that do before the March 3 trade deadline to get even better?. Additional depth on...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Trade Deadline Plans – What Do We Know So Far?

Let’s face it. when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the rumours and speculation never rest. Most of it is fan driven, but when the media gets hold of a sound bite, it’s usually good enough to keep the discourse strong for a few days. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, albeit a little over a month away, there’s been an uptick in speculation about what the Maple Leafs will do.
ARIZONA STATE

