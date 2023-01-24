BELFAIR — It was another blowout win for the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves basketball team last night as they buried North Mason 68-45. The Wolves are now 15-0. Sequim jumped out to a quick 22-9 lead with the Wolves full court press terrorizing the Bulldog guards. 5’10” junior Jolene Vaara caused more turnovers than a sidewalk bakery. Vaara scored most of her 23 game high points in the first half. 5’5″ sophomore guard Bobbi Mixon had a career night hitting for 14 points. Hannah Bates controlled the floor on both ends and finished with 12 points. Wolves head coach Joclin Julmist did a great coaching job getting his bench lots of playing time and keeping the score from getting out of hand. Sammie Bacon had a nice game with 6 points. The Wolves will host Kingston Friday night, a game you can hear live on Newsradio KONP.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO