Related
Here are 3 Washington high school girls basketball teams that should be getting more attention
Many of the 2022-23 preseason girls basketball favorites in Washington are rolling right along as the schedule hits the final few weeks of the regular season. But a few teams have emerged seemingly out of nowhere to also chase playoff berths. Here are three in-state girls programs that have been ...
Chronicle
Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
Chronicle
Boys Hoops AP Poll: Napavine Rises Into Top-5
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Federal Way (9)...
kmvt
Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night. Murtaugh 48, Carey 28. Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in...
247Sports
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
1A Division I WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The tournament’s top two teams automatically go to state. The third-place team goes to a play-in game.
Idaho8.com
Pocatello takes 4A lead while Rockland stays on top in 1AD2 in latest boys basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After Hillcrest's first loss since Dec. 2021 last week, the 17-0 Pocatello Thunder barely took the lead in 4A this week, leading the Knights by just one point. The Rockland Bulldogs, meanwhile, continue to lead in 1AD2, earning all 11 first-place votes this week.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Sequim girls keep rolling, PA gains wins in high school hoops
BELFAIR — It was another blowout win for the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves basketball team last night as they buried North Mason 68-45. The Wolves are now 15-0. Sequim jumped out to a quick 22-9 lead with the Wolves full court press terrorizing the Bulldog guards. 5’10” junior Jolene Vaara caused more turnovers than a sidewalk bakery. Vaara scored most of her 23 game high points in the first half. 5’5″ sophomore guard Bobbi Mixon had a career night hitting for 14 points. Hannah Bates controlled the floor on both ends and finished with 12 points. Wolves head coach Joclin Julmist did a great coaching job getting his bench lots of playing time and keeping the score from getting out of hand. Sammie Bacon had a nice game with 6 points. The Wolves will host Kingston Friday night, a game you can hear live on Newsradio KONP.
