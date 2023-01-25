Read full article on original website
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode
Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
LG Display posts record loss in Q4 due to weak demand
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display (NYSE:LPL) on Friday posted a record operating loss in the December quarter, as global demand for smartphones, computers and televisions remains depressed amid an uncertain economic outlook. The Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier posted a 876 billion won ($711.13 million) operating...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree. Aptos cryptocurrency price analysis shows APT’s bullish spree has slowed down. APT is facing stiff rejection from the $20 mark. The bulls are defending the key support level of $17.00. The Aptos cryptocurrency has...
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
Yangtze Fortune ship stranded in Portland, Victoria: Bizarre reason carrier can't leave
A crew of Filipino sailors have been stranded on an abandoned ship off the south-west coast of Victoria for four months and their maritime insurance is about to end.
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28 FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTXs customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firms bankruptcy investigation is over.
'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson
India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
