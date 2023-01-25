Zerba Cellars 2018 Winesap Vineyard Estate The Rocks Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater $60

Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Youth interested in soaring over Walla Walla? Flight Camp happens tomorrow
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Calling all those ages 11 to 17 who are interested in anything to do wi…
Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?
My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Would You Pay $3000 for a 1-Bedroom Apartment in Tri-Cities?
Oh, boy. I am so glad I bought my house when I did. The housing market has been insane for buyers since 2020 but what about tenants looking to move into 1-bedroom apartments? That should be reasonably priced, right? Wrong!. Last year, I took a deep dive and searched through...
610KONA
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
FOX 11 and 41
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
FOX 11 and 41
Two-car crash impacts traffic on Crest Loch Rd. and Highway 395 in Franklin County
Washington State Patrol is currently on scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Crest Loch Rd. and Highway 395. According to a tweet shared by Franklin County Fire District 3, drivers should watch out for slow traffic while WSP clears the accident. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 26: Deadly crash near the Vernita Bridge, arrest made in Pendleton shooting, fog giving way to sun breaks today and more
One person is dead after an early morning crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a January 6 shooting that led to the victim's arm being partially amputated and morning fog should give way to scattered sun breaks.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
KEPR
Kennewick Police arrest one after alleged robbery Friday night at local convenience store
A woman is in jail today, after allegedly robbing a convenience store and attempting to assault the clerk. Last night at around 8:15, Kennewick officers responded to a local gas station and convenience store just off Clearwater Avenue. Police say multiple people had called in saying a female was attempting...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Man Arrested in Connection with Jan. 6 Shooting
A Pendleton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Travis Laib, 35, of Pendleton, on the felony charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangering.
KEPR
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
