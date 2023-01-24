ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

By John Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long.

To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage for those very cold winter months. Additionally, Irish coffee is a favorite hot drink during St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

The recipe sounds simple enough – sugar, Irish whiskey, coffee and whipped cream. However, Emily Doherty, general manager of the Clifton Shannon Rose explained that is a special ratio to make it perfect. According to Doherty, there is more to it than just pouring four ingredients into a mug.

“We worked for a very long time [...]. It has a lot to do with the perfect coffee, the handmade whipped cream and the wee bit of sugar,” she said.

Whiskey and freshly brewed coffee are two of the four key ingredients. “You have to make sure you have the right amount of whiskey in there, that’s always the most important part. An ounce and half of whiskey, the perfect amount, just enough if you go anymore or any less, you end up ruining it. It’s all about balance, that’s what makes a great cocktail,” she said. Doherty added, “Too much alcohol or too little alcohol and you won’t get the right flavor notes in the cocktail.”

Shannon Rose is featuring theirs with Slane Irish whiskey, which hails from Boyne Valley of County Meath, Ireland. “Slane makes a phenomenal Irish coffee. It’s up and coming. It’s very smooth and drinkable, and it’s not harsh on you which I really enjoy,” said Doherty.

The mug is also important. Shannon Rose uses a 10.5-ounce glass mug. While the mug does not have to be glass, it gives the drink a nice appeal.

Their secret though is in the cream, which tops off the hot beverage. The pub makes their own whipped cream daily by hand with what else but Bailey's Irish cream.

This year Shannon Rose in Clifton is celebrating their 15-year anniversary. The restaurant recently finished a remodel.

If you happen to miss out on National Irish coffee Day, Shannon Rose is always ready to whip up this classic. Additionally, there will also be more Irish coffee events in March.

Shannon Rose is located at 98 Kingsland Road in Clifton on the Nutley border.

Shannon Rose is a sponsor of the Nutley Irish American Association’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We are gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day and we want people to know that we have the best Irish coffee you know all around. We make it with a lot of love,” said Doherty.

See related story: Nutley Irish American Association Announces Dignitaries for 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBOYY_0kQON7VK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

After 27-Year Run, Westfield Classic Thyme Cooking School Chef Says Goodbye

WESTFIELD, NJ — The longtime chef at Classic Thyme Cooking School in Westfield confirmed Thursday that he’s ceased operations and closed the business in what marks a changing of the guard for the culinary destination. Chef David Martone in a statement to TAPinto Westfield said that the loss of his taste and smell following a case of COVID-19 he contracted in November 2020 prompted his departure from the business. “As the Chef and Head Instructor at Classic Thyme, it was difficult to continue instructing classes without my senses of taste and smell, which created a significant void,” Martone said. “Previously, I taught...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Midnight Candle Co. invites Students with Special Needs to make their own candles

BELMAR, NJ — Midnight Candle Company, located at 1108 Main Street, recently invited students with special needs from Point Pleasant Borough High school to make their very own candles.  Midnight Candle Company was established in 1994, but has had its space in Belmar since 2018. Sole owner and operator Matt Dates has since made several renovations to his Belmar shop, including new chairs, candle-making stations, and even adding a table that was once the bar of 10th Ave. Burrito.  Starting out in craft fairs and online orders, Dates has made a business shift over the last few years. Midnight Candle Company is no...
BELMAR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair

Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

NEW LEAF Consignment's Frugal Fashions Begin Today, Jan. 27

MADISON, NJ -  Come check out NEW LEAF Consignment's Frugal Fashions. The sale begins today Friday January 27 and will run through nex Saturday February 4. 25% OFF BLUE Tickets, 50% OFF GREEN TICKETS, and 75% OFF  15% OFF jewelry and handbags - excludes NEW ARRIVALS. IN-STORE ONLY. Come visit and check out all the new items! The store is located at 16 Park Avenue in Madison
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 138-pounder AnthonyvCollins won in the second round by a 7-1 decision, Jason Candelario won by fall in 2:40 at 144 and Skyler Pastro won a 3-1 decision at 215. The Morris County Wrestling Tournament will continue on Saturday.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Actors Set to Perform in NYC Theater

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City’s Emma Origenes, 10, is set to play the role of Dot in the TADA! Youth Theater’s production of Princess Phooey. Set to run from February 10th through February 26th the performances will take place at TADA!’s theater which is located 15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater in Manhattan. “I was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. On our side of the river, we see the New York City skyline, and on the New York City side, they can see a developing Jersey City,” Emma said. “We have high rises and great restaurants too!” Emma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's Fearvana Yoga Offers Expanded Intro Package

KENILWORTH, NJ - The boutique yoga studio, Fearvana Yoga recently made the following announcement regarding a new into special on their social media page.  You’ve been reading about our new intro package a lot lately…can you tell we’re excited about it?!? Of course we are! We are doubling the length of the trial period to ensure you get the absolute most out of it. And we want to make sure you are taking advantage of it, so here are a few tips… First, spend some time checking out all of the classes. We offer the full spectrum of yoga, so it might get a...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield Makes Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield’s very own Jessica’s Café made Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants 2023, ranked 40 out of the top 100 dining spots across the country. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft opening; it held a grand opening ceremony the following month. Jessica's managed to navigate the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years

KENILWORTH, NJ - Chef Gacheung “G” Anselme, aka ‘The Mad Scientist' of The Lab Restaurant, recently announced that he will be closing his establishment located at 18 S. Michigan Avenue. Specializing in Asian BBQ The Lab was a well-known eatery in Kenilworth for five years.  The following message from Chef G was posted to social media. "So this was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right move for me. I decided not to renew my lease that's ending at the end of this month and close our Kenilworth spot down. And just rock out with the food truck and catering. Who knows what...
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne is Getting Hot, Hot, Hot on February 24

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne’s Chili Cook-Off is Back! The once annual event that was sideline due to COVID in 2021 and 2022 is returning to St.Vincent’s Church Hall, Avenue C, for its 4th year on Friday, February 24. Hosted by the City of Bayonne, the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and the Bayonne UEZ, the event, priced at just $40 per person, will offer guests unlimited chili tasting, beer, wine, soda and a variety of additional food.   The festivities will also include live music by Just Jammin’, a Bayonne favorite and Rocheny Photography offering a fun and festive photo booth, adding to the festivities.   “Whether you...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy