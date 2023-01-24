Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long.

To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage for those very cold winter months. Additionally, Irish coffee is a favorite hot drink during St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

The recipe sounds simple enough – sugar, Irish whiskey, coffee and whipped cream. However, Emily Doherty, general manager of the Clifton Shannon Rose explained that is a special ratio to make it perfect. According to Doherty, there is more to it than just pouring four ingredients into a mug.

“We worked for a very long time [...]. It has a lot to do with the perfect coffee, the handmade whipped cream and the wee bit of sugar,” she said.

Whiskey and freshly brewed coffee are two of the four key ingredients. “You have to make sure you have the right amount of whiskey in there, that’s always the most important part. An ounce and half of whiskey, the perfect amount, just enough if you go anymore or any less, you end up ruining it. It’s all about balance, that’s what makes a great cocktail,” she said. Doherty added, “Too much alcohol or too little alcohol and you won’t get the right flavor notes in the cocktail.”

Shannon Rose is featuring theirs with Slane Irish whiskey, which hails from Boyne Valley of County Meath, Ireland. “Slane makes a phenomenal Irish coffee. It’s up and coming. It’s very smooth and drinkable, and it’s not harsh on you which I really enjoy,” said Doherty.

The mug is also important. Shannon Rose uses a 10.5-ounce glass mug. While the mug does not have to be glass, it gives the drink a nice appeal.

Their secret though is in the cream, which tops off the hot beverage. The pub makes their own whipped cream daily by hand with what else but Bailey's Irish cream.

This year Shannon Rose in Clifton is celebrating their 15-year anniversary. The restaurant recently finished a remodel.

If you happen to miss out on National Irish coffee Day, Shannon Rose is always ready to whip up this classic. Additionally, there will also be more Irish coffee events in March.

Shannon Rose is located at 98 Kingsland Road in Clifton on the Nutley border.

Shannon Rose is a sponsor of the Nutley Irish American Association’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We are gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day and we want people to know that we have the best Irish coffee you know all around. We make it with a lot of love,” said Doherty.

