Millburn, NJ

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

By Elise Margulis
 3 days ago

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event.

Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making a commitment to their workers through a program like this shows that they have their [employee’s] back as well. I think it's really important.”

Field praised the Home Health Aids, “Completing your apprenticeship is a testament to your hard work and dedication. You should all be very proud of yourselves.” She continued, “This accomplishment has given you extremely marketable skills topped off with a national credential as home health aide.” She spoke of their new skills providing the home health aides with “an endless ladder of opportunity” while providing Home Instead with skilled employees.

Former TAPinto Millburn owner Jonathan Sym shared his experience with Home Instead. His father has dementia and has had several aides. He also lived in a few senior facilities, but none were optimal. “Amanda gave my father back to us. He didn't talk to anybody.” Sym described his father’s incredible transition since Amanda began caring for him. “She made him laugh, and his eyes started brightening up.” Sym said that Amanda brought his father back to life. He praised Home Instead for recognizing Amanda's genuine love of people and of helping others and investing time and resources to make her a better healthcare professional. He also thanked Home Instead’s Director of Training and Retention, Chris Capobiance.

Home Instead owner Evelyn Queen-Baron, MSW, thanked the Federal and State Departments of Labor. “Without them, we wouldn't have the funds to create the program that we have. I really want to thank Chris and Sarah specifically for making this happen.” She commented, “Sarah became a dementia practitioner trainer in order to run the program which elevated who we are both as a company and each of you individually.”

Amanda Ruiz-Tavernas shared, “I meet clients from every walk of life. [I am] able to make an impact in their life, and they make a big impact in ours.” She thanked the other members of Home Instead, “You guys are not just the team, you guys are family, and thank you for letting me be a part of it.”

Sarah Joyce, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing, who taught the class, presented the graduates with certificates. She noted, “It's so nice to see the impact that everyone has. This program is a lot of work. However, you come out of it with a certification that designates you as an expert in dementia and Alzheimer's training.”

The health aides who received their certifications are

Shanna Bent

Beverly Brown

Charlene Carter

Viviana Ramos

Amanda Ruiz-Taveras

Ashley Rom-Jensen

