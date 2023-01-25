Glen Rock Police Investigating If There are Other Hazmat Suit Wearing Individuals Lurking in Stores

GLEN ROCK, NJ - Police are still perplexed about an incident in Perry's Florist shop, investigating whether it was merely a one-off prank or a pattern of disturbing behavior.

Police said the initial investigation appeared to show the incident "may have been some sort of a social media prank," although that is still not certain. The Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

On January 16, at approximately 5 p.m., what police dubbed a "suspicious male" in what appeared to be a hazmat suit, along with two other males, entered Perry's Florist on Harristown Road, and using a hand-held sprayer, began spraying plants and flowers with an unknown substance.

Police said while this was taking place, one of the other males "appeared to be filming what was occurring."

When approached by several alarmed employees, police said the subjects became abusive and then fled the area in a white Tesla with New York plates, as police were being summoned.

The owner of the florist shop removed the affected plants and flowers, according to police.

Police do not know if the plants were damaged.



