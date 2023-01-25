ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win

Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap

Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
