Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Marcel Clark leads American History over Newark Lab - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark led with 22 points and 14 rebounds as American History won on the road, 72-61, over Newark Lab. David Medina delivered 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Tamon Harris put in 12 points for American History (11-5), which finished with a 20-11 run to seal the win. Newark...
Boys Basketball: Wilson’s big day propels Eagle Academy past Montclair Kimberley
Tae’Jean Wilson finished with 34 points and a double-double as Eagle Academy cruised past Montclair Kimberley 63-42, in Newark. Wilson added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to his 34 points. Leading by just two points after the first quarter, Eagle Academy (14-4) went on a...
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
Girls Basketball: Fedd-Robinson scores 1,000th, Glen Ridge, others win in Essex County Tournament
Riley O’Sullivan scored 15 points as ninth-seeded rallied to defeat eighth-seeded Caldwell, 50-43, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament in West Caldwell. Savannah Steele added eight points for Glen Ridge (16-0), which closed the game out on a 23-7 fourth quarter run. Glen Ridge moves on...
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win
Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Girls Basketball: No. 9 Manasquan rides Masonius’ 25 to narrow win over Chatham
Hope Masonius scored a game high 25 points to lead Manasquan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a close 55-49 victory over Chatham, in Manasquan.
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jaida Guerra takes Union City over Bayonne - Girls basketball recap
Jaida Guerra nailed five 3-pointers in her game-high 34 points as Union City won on the road, 61-44, over Bayonne. Jaylyn Orefice added 14 points for Union City (12-5), which set the tone with a 23-6 run in the first quarter. Mckenzie Neal paced Bayonne (17-3) with 11 points. Nominate...
Girls Basketball: Shore hangs on to defeat Point Pleasant Boro
Shore went up with a big lead early but had to hold on late to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 53-47, in West Long Branch. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
