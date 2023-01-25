Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO