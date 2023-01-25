Read full article on original website
Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Lopez, Boxley lift Hoboken past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez matched his career-high with 20 points and also pulled down five rebounds in Hoboken’s 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills in Hoboken. Lamir Boxley scored 19 points and Jasir Lane pulled down 16 rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which used a 17-6 second quarter to pull away. John Kelly...
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: No. 9 Manasquan rides Masonius’ 25 to narrow win over Chatham
Hope Masonius scored a game high 25 points to lead Manasquan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a close 55-49 victory over Chatham, in Manasquan.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
Boys Basketball: Wilson’s big day propels Eagle Academy past Montclair Kimberley
Tae’Jean Wilson finished with 34 points and a double-double as Eagle Academy cruised past Montclair Kimberley 63-42, in Newark. Wilson added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to his 34 points. Leading by just two points after the first quarter, Eagle Academy (14-4) went on a...
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win
Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Girls basketball: Hackensack over Ridgewood - Bergen County Invitational Tournament
NOTE: More recaps will be added throughout the day. Lauren Bond scored 10 points to lead 21st-seeded Ridgewood to a convincing 43-23 victory over 28th-seeded Hackensack in a Bergen County Tournament Round of 16 matchup at Ridgewood. Alysha Arora added eight points for Ridgewood (7-12), who led by just six...
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
North Plainfield over South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Felton scored 14 points, helping steer North Plainfield to a 52-44 victory over old time rival South Plainfield in North Plainfield. A trio of three balls from Yasmen Zafar helped her reach a 13-point effort for the Canucks, who are now 13-4 on the season. North Plainfield built up a 32-14 lead at the half before the Tigers used a 23-6 third to cut it to within one after three.
