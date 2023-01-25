ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Brick Township over Matawan - Girls basketball recap

Nicole Kuhl and Jayanna Candelaria each scored 12 apiece to share high-scoring honors, as Brick Township picked up a 57-19 victory over Matawan in Brick. CiCi Weatherspool also added 10 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season. The winners jumped out to a 33-8 advantage at halftime.
BRICK, NJ
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Clearview over Millville - Girls basketball recap

Ana Pellecchia scored 18 points, helping lift Clearview to a 47-22 victory over Millville on Saturday morning in Millville. Emma Steidle also reached double figures with 14 for the Pioneers, who evened up their record to 8-8. Clearview used a 16-6 third quarter to take a commanding 34-17 advantage after three.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Colts Neck over Neptune - Boys basketball recap

Volodymyr Trotsko starred for Colts Neck with 23 points in its 53-42 win over Neptune in Neptune. Will Surdez added 15 points for Colts Neck, which led 14-8 after the first quarter and closed out the game with a 16-11 fourth quarter. Anthony Banks paced Neptune with 12 points. The...
COLTS NECK, NJ
Allentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kozlosky scored a game-high 20 points as Allentown was able to earn a 46-38 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. New Egypt (7-9) led after the first quarter but Allentown (8-11) came back with a huge second. Ray Gooley added 11 points as Allentown outscored New Egypt 18-8...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville

Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
WOODBURY, NJ
Girls Basketball: Randolph edges Westfield out by a basket

Randolph picked up a narrow, 40-38 win over Westfield, in Randolph. Westfield (12-5) had a few opportunities to tie to take the lead with 30 seconds left, but wasn’t able to capitalize and fell just short. Randolph (15-1) was led by Sydney Jenisch’s 20 points, four rebounds, and assist...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap

Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
CRANFORD, NJ
