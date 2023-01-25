Read full article on original website
Brick Township over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Nicole Kuhl and Jayanna Candelaria each scored 12 apiece to share high-scoring honors, as Brick Township picked up a 57-19 victory over Matawan in Brick. CiCi Weatherspool also added 10 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season. The winners jumped out to a 33-8 advantage at halftime.
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Clearview over Millville - Girls basketball recap
Ana Pellecchia scored 18 points, helping lift Clearview to a 47-22 victory over Millville on Saturday morning in Millville. Emma Steidle also reached double figures with 14 for the Pioneers, who evened up their record to 8-8. Clearview used a 16-6 third quarter to take a commanding 34-17 advantage after three.
Bowling: New Game of Throws Tournament features high drama, perfect game
The first annual Game of Throws Tournament took place at 30 Strikes Lanes in Stratford on Saturday morning. Camden Tech, ranked No. 7 in the NJ.com Boys Bowling Top 10, won the boys title while No. 8 Brick Township took home the title for the girls. The tournament was hosted by Eastern.
Colts Neck over Neptune - Boys basketball recap
Volodymyr Trotsko starred for Colts Neck with 23 points in its 53-42 win over Neptune in Neptune. Will Surdez added 15 points for Colts Neck, which led 14-8 after the first quarter and closed out the game with a 16-11 fourth quarter. Anthony Banks paced Neptune with 12 points. The...
South Plainfield takes North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean posted 17 points while Tareak Williams added 15 more as South Plainfield won at home, 78-48, over North Plainfield. Steven Moench and Michael Mendez put in 11 points apiece for South Plainfield (16-2), which set the tone with a 24-8 run in the first quarter. Patrick Adams paced...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Shore Conference Wrestling: SJV’s ‘Mr. Cool’ wins at 165; Santaniello gets 2nd crown
St. John Vianney senior Jasiah Queen was the coolest dude in the Shore Conference Tournament this weekend. With his Lenny Kravitz shades and a rap playlist in his headphones, Queen was chill from the first whistle to the last this weekend at Middletown South. Mr. Cool is also red hot....
Allentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kozlosky scored a game-high 20 points as Allentown was able to earn a 46-38 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. New Egypt (7-9) led after the first quarter but Allentown (8-11) came back with a huge second. Ray Gooley added 11 points as Allentown outscored New Egypt 18-8...
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville
Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
Girls Basketball: Randolph edges Westfield out by a basket
Randolph picked up a narrow, 40-38 win over Westfield, in Randolph. Westfield (12-5) had a few opportunities to tie to take the lead with 30 seconds left, but wasn’t able to capitalize and fell just short. Randolph (15-1) was led by Sydney Jenisch’s 20 points, four rebounds, and assist...
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Seneca adds to special wrestling season with 4 champs, team title at Burlington
The Seneca High School wrestling team continued one of the best seasons in school history on Saturday when it rolled to the team title at the second Burlington County Open at Lenape High School. The Golden Eagles came in 11-1 after suffering their first loss of the season on Wednesday...
