5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Quarles gets 300th win, Northern Valley defeats Fair Lawn co-op (PHOTOS)
Nothern Valley coach Donnie Quarles registered his 300th career win as his team defeated Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield 10-3 at Palisades Center Ice Rink in West Nyack, New York. After a scoreless first period, Nothern Valley (5-8-1) took a 5-2 lead in the second period before adding five more goals in the...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Lopez, Boxley lift Hoboken past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez matched his career-high with 20 points and also pulled down five rebounds in Hoboken’s 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills in Hoboken. Lamir Boxley scored 19 points and Jasir Lane pulled down 16 rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which used a 17-6 second quarter to pull away. John Kelly...
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Shore Conference Wrestling: SJV’s ‘Mr. Cool’ wins at 165; Santaniello gets 2nd crown
St. John Vianney senior Jasiah Queen was the coolest dude in the Shore Conference Tournament this weekend. With his Lenny Kravitz shades and a rap playlist in his headphones, Queen was chill from the first whistle to the last this weekend at Middletown South. Mr. Cool is also red hot....
Brick Township over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Nicole Kuhl and Jayanna Candelaria each scored 12 apiece to share high-scoring honors, as Brick Township picked up a 57-19 victory over Matawan in Brick. CiCi Weatherspool also added 10 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season. The winners jumped out to a 33-8 advantage at halftime.
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Bowling: New Game of Throws Tournament features high drama, perfect game
The first annual Game of Throws Tournament took place at 30 Strikes Lanes in Stratford on Saturday morning. Camden Tech, ranked No. 7 in the NJ.com Boys Bowling Top 10, won the boys title while No. 8 Brick Township took home the title for the girls. The tournament was hosted by Eastern.
Allentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kozlosky scored a game-high 20 points as Allentown was able to earn a 46-38 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. New Egypt (7-9) led after the first quarter but Allentown (8-11) came back with a huge second. Ray Gooley added 11 points as Allentown outscored New Egypt 18-8...
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win
Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
Girls Basketball: No. 9 Manasquan rides Masonius’ 25 to narrow win over Chatham
Hope Masonius scored a game high 25 points to lead Manasquan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a close 55-49 victory over Chatham, in Manasquan.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
