Liv Morgan has accomplished a lot since she began her career in WWE, including being a former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. However, one thing Morgan wasn't able to do is appear as a cast member on "Total Divas" prior to its cancellation, and according to Natalya, she remains interested in doing so if the show were to ever make a comeback. In a recent appearance on "The Bellas Podcast", Natalya recalled a time in which Morgan wanted to watch "Total Divas" with her while they were rooming together during the pandemic. While Natalya was reluctant to watch herself on the show at first, the pair ended up binge-watching the reality series and subsequently almost missed a flight.

2 DAYS AGO