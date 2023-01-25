Read full article on original website
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Boys Basketball: Wilson’s big day propels Eagle Academy past Montclair Kimberley
Tae’Jean Wilson finished with 34 points and a double-double as Eagle Academy cruised past Montclair Kimberley 63-42, in Newark. Wilson added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to his 34 points. Leading by just two points after the first quarter, Eagle Academy (14-4) went on a...
Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
Marcel Clark leads American History over Newark Lab - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark led with 22 points and 14 rebounds as American History won on the road, 72-61, over Newark Lab. David Medina delivered 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Tamon Harris put in 12 points for American History (11-5), which finished with a 20-11 run to seal the win. Newark...
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Middletown South defeats St. John Vianney to extend win streak
Middletown South extended its win streak to 13 straight games by defeating St. John Vianney 58-49, in Holmdel. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lopez, Boxley lift Hoboken past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez matched his career-high with 20 points and also pulled down five rebounds in Hoboken’s 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills in Hoboken. Lamir Boxley scored 19 points and Jasir Lane pulled down 16 rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which used a 17-6 second quarter to pull away. John Kelly...
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Seton Hall hammers Butler for 5th win in 6 games: 5 observations
Whatever Shaheen Holloway did over the bye week worked. Seton Hall roared out of the week off with a 70-49 beatdown of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse for it fifth win in six games. The Pirates are now 13-9, 6-5 in the Big East and have won seven of the last eight against Butler.
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
