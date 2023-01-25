ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap

Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap

Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy