Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: Passaic County Tournament roundups for Jan. 28
Despite a 29-point performance from Jean Italien, 12th-seeded Lakeland squeaked out a 54-53 victory over 13th-seeded Eastern Christian in a Passaic County Tournament preliminary round game at Wanaque. Lakeland (8-9) held a narrow lead for most of the game, going up by six points by the end of the third...
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Girls Basketball: No. 9 Manasquan rides Masonius’ 25 to narrow win over Chatham
Hope Masonius scored a game high 25 points to lead Manasquan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a close 55-49 victory over Chatham, in Manasquan.
Girls basketball: Hackensack over Ridgewood - Bergen County Invitational Tournament
NOTE: More recaps will be added throughout the day. Lauren Bond scored 10 points to lead 21st-seeded Ridgewood to a convincing 43-23 victory over 28th-seeded Hackensack in a Bergen County Tournament Round of 16 matchup at Ridgewood. Alysha Arora added eight points for Ridgewood (7-12), who led by just six...
Girls Basketball: Shore hangs on to defeat Point Pleasant Boro
Shore went up with a big lead early but had to hold on late to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 53-47, in West Long Branch. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
