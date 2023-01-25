ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle Brook, NJ

Passaic Charter over Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Na’Tori Pastell scored 16 points to lead all scorers, helping Passaic Charter take a 54-33 victory over Passaic Tech in Paterson. Asoni Henderson and Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia scored 15 and 12 apiece for Passaic Charter, which improved to 12-4 on the season. Passaic Charter used a 20-9 second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at half.
Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap

Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
