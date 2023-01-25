Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Girls Basketball: Notre Dame’s fast start leads to win over Egg Harbor
Notre Dame built a big lead early and ended up rolling to a 66-51 victory over Egg Harbor, in Ocean City.
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Boys Basketball: Peddie’s leans on big three in win over Mercersburg (PA)
Peddie rode the strong performances of Noah Payne, Nyle Coleman, and Zack Davis as it defeated Mercersburg (PA) 80-64, in Hightstown. Payne (31 points), Coleman (23 points), and Davis (13 points) combined for 67 points as Peddie (8-11) won its second game in a row.
Babula ties career-high with 22 points for Immaculata in win over BR - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Babula tied a career-high with 22 points and also had six rebounds and four assists for Immaculata in its 55-39 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Somerville. Gianna Guzman added eight points for Immaculata, which outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 48-27 after the first quarter. Aubrey Bartolotto reached double-figures with 10 points for Bridgewter-Raritan.
Girls Basketball: Clark drops 31 as No. 15 Ocean Township wins in OT to extend streak
Eli Clark dropped a game high 31 points to help lead Ocean Township, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-59 overtime win over Wall, in Wall.
Lopez, Boxley lift Hoboken past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez matched his career-high with 20 points and also pulled down five rebounds in Hoboken’s 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills in Hoboken. Lamir Boxley scored 19 points and Jasir Lane pulled down 16 rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which used a 17-6 second quarter to pull away. John Kelly...
Boys Basketball: Middletown South defeats St. John Vianney to extend win streak
Middletown South extended its win streak to 13 straight games by defeating St. John Vianney 58-49, in Holmdel.
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin's 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset.
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win
Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
No. 8 Seton Hall Prep holds off St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard’s 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals lifted Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 70-60 victory over St. Joseph (Met.) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker added 20 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall...
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
Boys Basketball: Cochrane scores 27 as Mastery Camden wins big over KIPP Cooper
Mastery Camden rolled to an 82-59 victory over KIPP Cooper, in Camden. Since snapping a three game losing streak, Mastery Camden (10-8) has won five straight games. Rayquan Cochrane led Mastery Camden with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Cassidy Jenkins added 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Jovani Thomson and Joshua Ramos chipped in 10 points each.
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
Girls Basketball: Shore hangs on to defeat Point Pleasant Boro
Shore went up with a big lead early but had to hold on late to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 53-47, in West Long Branch.
Girls Basketball: Palms gets career high in points, rebounds to lead Woodbridge
Aviva Palms finished with a career high in points and rebounds to lead Woodbridge to a 74-59 win over Middlesex in a GMC-White division battle, in Woodbridge.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 7
February is nearing and cutoff day is Saturday, which means it’s only a matter of time before we’re in the midst of postseason scrapping. Action across all three regions was eventful last week and the stage is setting for more of the same in Week 7. It started...
