ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win

Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Cochrane scores 27 as Mastery Camden wins big over KIPP Cooper

Mastery Camden rolled to an 82-59 victory over KIPP Cooper, in Camden. Since snapping a three game losing streak, Mastery Camden (10-8) has won five straight games. Rayquan Cochrane led Mastery Camden with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Cassidy Jenkins added 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Jovani Thomson and Joshua Ramos chipped in 10 points each.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy