Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Our Lady of Mercy over Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points, including eight field goals, to help lift Our Lady of Mercy to a 55-20 victory over Deptford at the OLM court in Newfield. Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone each added 10 for the Villagers, who won their second game in as many days and are now 10-7 on the campaign. Our Lady of Mercy hopped out to a commanding 31-11 lead at the half.
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Girls Basketball: Shore hangs on to defeat Point Pleasant Boro
Shore went up with a big lead early but had to hold on late to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 53-47, in West Long Branch. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) edges Eastern - Boys basketball - Jeff Coney Classic - PHOTOS
Devon Theophile posted a game-high 18 points and 16 rebounds as St. Joseph (Hamm.) won, 54-52, over Eastern in the Jeff Coney Classic Showcase at Rancocas Valley in Mount Holly. Arnaldo Rodriguez sank three 3-pointers in his 14 points while Will Spross added 11 points for St. Joseph (Hamm.) (11-7),...
Girls Basketball: Clark drops 31 as No. 15 Ocean Township wins in OT to extend streak
Eli Clark dropped a game high 31 points to help lead Ocean Township, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-59 overtime win over Wall, in Wall.
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Timothy Christian over Dickinson - Girls basketball recap
Holly Medina scored 24 points, helping lift Timothy Christian to a 49-40 victory over Dickinson in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. Hannah McNulty also added 16 for the Lions, who improved to 4-12 on the season. Timothy Christian used a 19-6 quarter to take a 25-14 lead at the half. Annalise...
Playing with heavy legs, No. 10 St. Augustine digs deep to upend Moorestown
It proved to be a brutal eight-day stretch. Back-to-back games against two of the top teams in the state to open it, with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday to close it out.
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Girls Basketball: Palms gets career high in points, rebounds to lead Woodbridge
Aviva Palms finished with a career high in points and rebounds to lead Woodbridge to a 74-59 win over Middlesex in a GMC-White division battle, in Woodbridge.
Monroe over Colonia - Girls basketball recap
Halley Cottrell pumped in 24 points, enough to lift Monroe to a 54-49 victory over Colonia in Monroe. Haley Higgins also added 16 points for the Falcons, who improved to 10-6 on the season. Taylor Derkack’s 24 points led all scorers in the game for Colonia, which fell to 10-9...
Colts Neck over Neptune - Boys basketball recap
Volodymyr Trotsko starred for Colts Neck with 23 points in its 53-42 win over Neptune in Neptune. Will Surdez added 15 points for Colts Neck, which led 14-8 after the first quarter and closed out the game with a 16-11 fourth quarter. Anthony Banks paced Neptune with 12 points. The...
Christian Brothers over Point Boro - Boys basketball recap
Peter Noble scored 14 points as Christian Brothers stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 51-41 in Lincroft. Point Boro (11-5) led 8-0 after the first quarter but the Mustangs were ready for battle. They tied it up by halftime with Justin Fuerbacher and Will Bradley added 10 points each.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball: Hamilton West vs Notre Dame, January 27, 2023 — FRIDAY, JAN. 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville
Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 7
If you thought the matches, notes and rankings were interesting a week ago in North Jersey, the Week 7 notebook will be right up your alley. Two more county tournaments set the stage, national powers come to N.J., there’s a major change in the rankings.
