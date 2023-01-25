Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points, including eight field goals, to help lift Our Lady of Mercy to a 55-20 victory over Deptford at the OLM court in Newfield. Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone each added 10 for the Villagers, who won their second game in as many days and are now 10-7 on the campaign. Our Lady of Mercy hopped out to a commanding 31-11 lead at the half.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO