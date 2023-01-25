ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Our Lady of Mercy over Deptford - Girls basketball recap

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points, including eight field goals, to help lift Our Lady of Mercy to a 55-20 victory over Deptford at the OLM court in Newfield. Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone each added 10 for the Villagers, who won their second game in as many days and are now 10-7 on the campaign. Our Lady of Mercy hopped out to a commanding 31-11 lead at the half.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Monroe over Colonia - Girls basketball recap

Halley Cottrell pumped in 24 points, enough to lift Monroe to a 54-49 victory over Colonia in Monroe. Haley Higgins also added 16 points for the Falcons, who improved to 10-6 on the season. Taylor Derkack’s 24 points led all scorers in the game for Colonia, which fell to 10-9...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Colts Neck over Neptune - Boys basketball recap

Volodymyr Trotsko starred for Colts Neck with 23 points in its 53-42 win over Neptune in Neptune. Will Surdez added 15 points for Colts Neck, which led 14-8 after the first quarter and closed out the game with a 16-11 fourth quarter. Anthony Banks paced Neptune with 12 points. The...
COLTS NECK, NJ
Christian Brothers over Point Boro - Boys basketball recap

Peter Noble scored 14 points as Christian Brothers stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat Point Pleasant Boro 51-41 in Lincroft. Point Boro (11-5) led 8-0 after the first quarter but the Mustangs were ready for battle. They tied it up by halftime with Justin Fuerbacher and Will Bradley added 10 points each.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville

Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
