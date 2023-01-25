ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
WOODBURY, NJ
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Allentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kozlosky scored a game-high 20 points as Allentown was able to earn a 46-38 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. New Egypt (7-9) led after the first quarter but Allentown (8-11) came back with a huge second. Ray Gooley added 11 points as Allentown outscored New Egypt 18-8...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap

Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
CRANFORD, NJ
Our Lady of Mercy over Deptford - Girls basketball recap

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points, including eight field goals, to help lift Our Lady of Mercy to a 55-20 victory over Deptford at the OLM court in Newfield. Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone each added 10 for the Villagers, who won their second game in as many days and are now 10-7 on the campaign. Our Lady of Mercy hopped out to a commanding 31-11 lead at the half.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
