Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Seneca adds to special wrestling season with 4 champs, team title at Burlington
The Seneca High School wrestling team continued one of the best seasons in school history on Saturday when it rolled to the team title at the second Burlington County Open at Lenape High School. The Golden Eagles came in 11-1 after suffering their first loss of the season on Wednesday...
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
Shore Conference Wrestling: SJV’s ‘Mr. Cool’ wins at 165; Santaniello gets 2nd crown
St. John Vianney senior Jasiah Queen was the coolest dude in the Shore Conference Tournament this weekend. With his Lenny Kravitz shades and a rap playlist in his headphones, Queen was chill from the first whistle to the last this weekend at Middletown South. Mr. Cool is also red hot....
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Allentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kozlosky scored a game-high 20 points as Allentown was able to earn a 46-38 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. New Egypt (7-9) led after the first quarter but Allentown (8-11) came back with a huge second. Ray Gooley added 11 points as Allentown outscored New Egypt 18-8...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Girls Basketball: Fedd-Robinson scores 1,000th, Glen Ridge, others win in Essex County Tournament
Riley O’Sullivan scored 15 points as ninth-seeded rallied to defeat eighth-seeded Caldwell, 50-43, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament in West Caldwell. Savannah Steele added eight points for Glen Ridge (16-0), which closed the game out on a 23-7 fourth quarter run. Glen Ridge moves on...
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Bowling: New Game of Throws Tournament features high drama, perfect game
The first annual Game of Throws Tournament took place at 30 Strikes Lanes in Stratford on Saturday morning. Camden Tech, ranked No. 7 in the NJ.com Boys Bowling Top 10, won the boys title while No. 8 Brick Township took home the title for the girls. The tournament was hosted by Eastern.
Mercer County Tournament wrestling: Complete results
Stay here for wrestling results throughout the Mercer County Tournament on Saturday in Robbinsville. A look at results from the first three rounds as well as finals pairings:
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Boys Basketball: Wilson’s big day propels Eagle Academy past Montclair Kimberley
Tae’Jean Wilson finished with 34 points and a double-double as Eagle Academy cruised past Montclair Kimberley 63-42, in Newark. Wilson added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to his 34 points. Leading by just two points after the first quarter, Eagle Academy (14-4) went on a...
South Plainfield takes North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean posted 17 points while Tareak Williams added 15 more as South Plainfield won at home, 78-48, over North Plainfield. Steven Moench and Michael Mendez put in 11 points apiece for South Plainfield (16-2), which set the tone with a 24-8 run in the first quarter. Patrick Adams paced...
Our Lady of Mercy over Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points, including eight field goals, to help lift Our Lady of Mercy to a 55-20 victory over Deptford at the OLM court in Newfield. Drew Coyle and Angelina Dragone each added 10 for the Villagers, who won their second game in as many days and are now 10-7 on the campaign. Our Lady of Mercy hopped out to a commanding 31-11 lead at the half.
Marcel Clark leads American History over Newark Lab - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark led with 22 points and 14 rebounds as American History won on the road, 72-61, over Newark Lab. David Medina delivered 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Tamon Harris put in 12 points for American History (11-5), which finished with a 20-11 run to seal the win. Newark...
