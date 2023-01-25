ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Westwood beats Ramapo, Passaic Valley, to go 3-0 at quad

Westwood went 3-0 beating Ramapo, North Bergen and Passaic Valley during a quad hosted by North Bergen. The Cardinals (13-5) won nine bouts, all by pin, to take down Ramapo 54-30. Benicio Reborio (113), Conner Sklavounos (132), Tommy Kousis (144), Gavin Seiler (157), George Kabezian (165), Lior Kohen (215), Dante...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Township over Matawan - Girls basketball recap

Nicole Kuhl and Jayanna Candelaria each scored 12 apiece to share high-scoring honors, as Brick Township picked up a 57-19 victory over Matawan in Brick. CiCi Weatherspool also added 10 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season. The winners jumped out to a 33-8 advantage at halftime.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap

Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

North Plainfield over South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Nyla Felton scored 14 points, helping steer North Plainfield to a 52-44 victory over old time rival South Plainfield in North Plainfield. A trio of three balls from Yasmen Zafar helped her reach a 13-point effort for the Canucks, who are now 13-4 on the season. North Plainfield built up a 32-14 lead at the half before the Tigers used a 23-6 third to cut it to within one after three.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
