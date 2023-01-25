Nyla Felton scored 14 points, helping steer North Plainfield to a 52-44 victory over old time rival South Plainfield in North Plainfield. A trio of three balls from Yasmen Zafar helped her reach a 13-point effort for the Canucks, who are now 13-4 on the season. North Plainfield built up a 32-14 lead at the half before the Tigers used a 23-6 third to cut it to within one after three.

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO