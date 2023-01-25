Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Girls basketball: Hackensack over Ridgewood - Bergen County Invitational Tournament
NOTE: More recaps will be added throughout the day. Lauren Bond scored 10 points to lead 21st-seeded Ridgewood to a convincing 43-23 victory over 28th-seeded Hackensack in a Bergen County Tournament Round of 16 matchup at Ridgewood. Alysha Arora added eight points for Ridgewood (7-12), who led by just six...
Wrestling: Westwood beats Ramapo, Passaic Valley, to go 3-0 at quad
Westwood went 3-0 beating Ramapo, North Bergen and Passaic Valley during a quad hosted by North Bergen. The Cardinals (13-5) won nine bouts, all by pin, to take down Ramapo 54-30. Benicio Reborio (113), Conner Sklavounos (132), Tommy Kousis (144), Gavin Seiler (157), George Kabezian (165), Lior Kohen (215), Dante...
Brick Township over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Nicole Kuhl and Jayanna Candelaria each scored 12 apiece to share high-scoring honors, as Brick Township picked up a 57-19 victory over Matawan in Brick. CiCi Weatherspool also added 10 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season. The winners jumped out to a 33-8 advantage at halftime.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
Girls fencing: Wayne Valley secures Passaic County Tournament team title (PHOTOS)
The Passaic County Tournament was extremely cluttered at the top with many of the top fencers in the area putting on a show. In the end, Wayne Valley was able to complete the triumph and take home the team title at Passaic Tech in Wayne. The Indians clinched a team...
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Girls Basketball: Fedd-Robinson scores 1,000th, Glen Ridge, others win in Essex County Tournament
Riley O’Sullivan scored 15 points as ninth-seeded rallied to defeat eighth-seeded Caldwell, 50-43, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament in West Caldwell. Savannah Steele added eight points for Glen Ridge (16-0), which closed the game out on a 23-7 fourth quarter run. Glen Ridge moves on...
Perth Amboy over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Perth Amboy won at home, 52-43, over Metuchen. Izabella Pardo went six of eight from the line in her 14 points for Perth Amboy (5-11), which rallied with a 23-8 run in the final frame to win. Aurelie Germain...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
North Plainfield over South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Felton scored 14 points, helping steer North Plainfield to a 52-44 victory over old time rival South Plainfield in North Plainfield. A trio of three balls from Yasmen Zafar helped her reach a 13-point effort for the Canucks, who are now 13-4 on the season. North Plainfield built up a 32-14 lead at the half before the Tigers used a 23-6 third to cut it to within one after three.
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: Passaic County Tournament roundups for Jan. 28
Despite a 29-point performance from Jean Italien, 12th-seeded Lakeland squeaked out a 54-53 victory over 13th-seeded Eastern Christian in a Passaic County Tournament preliminary round game at Wanaque. Lakeland (8-9) held a narrow lead for most of the game, going up by six points by the end of the third...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Boys Basketball: Wilson’s big day propels Eagle Academy past Montclair Kimberley
Tae’Jean Wilson finished with 34 points and a double-double as Eagle Academy cruised past Montclair Kimberley 63-42, in Newark. Wilson added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to his 34 points. Leading by just two points after the first quarter, Eagle Academy (14-4) went on a...
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0