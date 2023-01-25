ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, NJ

NJ.com

Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap

Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over Colonia - Girls basketball recap

Halley Cottrell pumped in 24 points, enough to lift Monroe to a 54-49 victory over Colonia in Monroe. Haley Higgins also added 16 points for the Falcons, who improved to 10-6 on the season. Taylor Derkack’s 24 points led all scorers in the game for Colonia, which fell to 10-9...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats Lawrenceville - Girls basketball recap

Perla Reyes recorded a game-high 20 points to lift Paterson Kennedy over Lawrenceville 53-51 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (8-8) jumped out to a 30-22 lead in the first half before Lawrenceville (3-12) cut it to a two-point game heading into the fourth. However, Paterson Kennedy was able to secure the victory as each side closed the game scoring 10 points.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Pascack Hills starts hot, rolls Dwight-Morrow

Pascack Hills started out strong and never looked back in a 43-13 victory over Dwight-Morrow, in Englewood. Pascack Hills (4-12) led 16-5 after the first quarter and its lead would only widen throughout the course of the game. With the score already out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Broncos closed on an 11-3 run.
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win

Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap

Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Dominic wins big over Lincoln

St. Dominic cruised to a 44-15 victory over Lincoln, in Jersey City. St. Dominic (12-7) snapped a three game win streak with the win. Up by three after the first quarter, the Blue Devils outscored Lincoln 31-8 in the second and third quarters combined and took a 38-11 lead into the fourth.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

