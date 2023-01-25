Pascack Hills started out strong and never looked back in a 43-13 victory over Dwight-Morrow, in Englewood. Pascack Hills (4-12) led 16-5 after the first quarter and its lead would only widen throughout the course of the game. With the score already out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Broncos closed on an 11-3 run.

MONTVALE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO