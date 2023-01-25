Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
Boys basketball: Passaic County Tournament roundups for Jan. 28
Despite a 29-point performance from Jean Italien, 12th-seeded Lakeland squeaked out a 54-53 victory over 13th-seeded Eastern Christian in a Passaic County Tournament preliminary round game at Wanaque. Lakeland (8-9) held a narrow lead for most of the game, going up by six points by the end of the third...
Janasia Wilson takes Irvington over Linden - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson went 12 of 16 from the line in her game-high 36 points as Irvington rallied to win at home, 53-45, over Linden. Irvington (14-2) was up 23-22 at the half and rallied in the final frame with a 21-8 run to seal the victory. Regine Winston paced Linden...
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led all scorers with 10 points for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Plainfield 56-23 in Jersey City. With the victory, the Marauders have won 12 of their last 13. St. Peter’s Prep (14-3) took control early as it led...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South rolls past Princeton Day - Girls basketball recap
Katherine Hsiao scored 14 points to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 46-24 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton Junction. Emma Yanagi recorded 11 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-14), who jumped out to a 26-9 lead by halftime and continued to surge in the second half, going on a 12-3 run in the third quarter.
Jazmin leads Old Bridge past Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Jazmin tallied 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Old Bridge in its 51-37 win over Johnson in Matawan. Leena Tran added 13 points and seven boards for Old Bridge, which outscored Johnson 21-2 in the second quarter. Ashley Samsel notched 14 points for Johnson. The N.J. High...
Monroe over Colonia - Girls basketball recap
Halley Cottrell pumped in 24 points, enough to lift Monroe to a 54-49 victory over Colonia in Monroe. Haley Higgins also added 16 points for the Falcons, who improved to 10-6 on the season. Taylor Derkack’s 24 points led all scorers in the game for Colonia, which fell to 10-9...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Marcel Clark leads American History over Newark Lab - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark led with 22 points and 14 rebounds as American History won on the road, 72-61, over Newark Lab. David Medina delivered 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Tamon Harris put in 12 points for American History (11-5), which finished with a 20-11 run to seal the win. Newark...
Second half comeback leads East Brunswick past J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 21-point performance from Matt Mikulka, East Brunswick dominated the second half in a 53-47 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. East Brunswick (6-12) initially held a commanding 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but J.P. Stevens (7-11) responded with a massive 24-6 run in the next quarter to take a nine-point lead by halftime.
Paterson Kennedy defeats Lawrenceville - Girls basketball recap
Perla Reyes recorded a game-high 20 points to lift Paterson Kennedy over Lawrenceville 53-51 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (8-8) jumped out to a 30-22 lead in the first half before Lawrenceville (3-12) cut it to a two-point game heading into the fourth. However, Paterson Kennedy was able to secure the victory as each side closed the game scoring 10 points.
Hillsborough over Mount St. Mary - Girls basketball recap
A balanced scoring effort did the trick, helping lift Hillsborough to a comfortable 53-34 road victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Francesca Schiro scored 16 to lead all scorers in this one, and Amy Rachilla also chipped in with 14 for the 10-7 Raiders. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice added 11 for Hillsborough.
Girls Basketball: Pascack Hills starts hot, rolls Dwight-Morrow
Pascack Hills started out strong and never looked back in a 43-13 victory over Dwight-Morrow, in Englewood. Pascack Hills (4-12) led 16-5 after the first quarter and its lead would only widen throughout the course of the game. With the score already out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Broncos closed on an 11-3 run.
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
Girls basketball - Groff, Lobozzo sisters vault Watchung Hills to 15th win
Morgan Groff’s 15 points lead all scorers and spurred Watchung Hills, which rolled to a 60-33 victory over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Reese Kirchofer’s club had little issue getting ahead early, as the 15-4 Warriors leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one. Sisters Ava and Giana Lobozzo each scored 12 apiece to reach double figures for Watchung.
Red Bank Catholic over Holmdel - Boys basketball recap
Sean Saxton scored a team-high 16 points to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 79-66 victory over Holmdel in Holmdel. Ryan Prior and Tyler Burnham scored 15 points each as the Caseys (10-9) won all four quarters. Red Bank Catholic build a seven-point lead by halftime and Holmdel (7-9) was...
Franklin over Bound Brook - Boys basketball recap
Jake Novielli scored a career-high 26 points in Franklin’s 80-65 victory over Bound Brook in Somerset. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: St. Dominic wins big over Lincoln
St. Dominic cruised to a 44-15 victory over Lincoln, in Jersey City. St. Dominic (12-7) snapped a three game win streak with the win. Up by three after the first quarter, the Blue Devils outscored Lincoln 31-8 in the second and third quarters combined and took a 38-11 lead into the fourth.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0