Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. and Germany to Send Tanks to Ukraine; Russia Says Heavy Weaponry for Kyiv Is a ‘Blatant Provocation'

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict

Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."

