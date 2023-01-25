ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Wizards (22-26) face the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) on the road for the third game of their 5-game road trip Saturday night. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wizards vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (27-23) and Brooklyn Nets (29-19) meet Saturday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks covered the spread as 8.5-point underdogs...
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...
Gonzaga at Portland odds, picks and predictions

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) visit the Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5) on Saturday. Tip from Chiles Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Gonzaga vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Gonzaga beat Pacific...
Denver at Oral Roberts odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) attempt to knock off the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0) in Tulsa Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the UCLA vs. USCodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Denver comes into this matchup...
Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake...
NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama can palm a basketball with just two fingers

Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. The 7-foot-4 big man from France is doing things on the basketball court that only guards should be doing. The 2023 NBA draft prospect, who's projected to be among the top picks, has a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That's how you know he's the real deal.

