Marconews.com

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (27-23) and Brooklyn Nets (29-19) meet Saturday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks covered the spread as 8.5-point underdogs...
BROOKLYN, NY
Marconews.com

USA vs. Colombia odds, picks and predictions

The United States Men's National Team battles the Colombia Men's National Team Saturday in Los Angeles. Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the USA vs. Serbia odds, and make our best soccer bets, picks and predictions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Wizards (22-26) face the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) on the road for the third game of their 5-game road trip Saturday night. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wizards vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Marconews.com

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Marconews.com

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) visit the Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday in the latest edition of an age-old rivalry. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lakers vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
BOSTON, MA
Marconews.com

Denver at Oral Roberts odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) attempt to knock off the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0) in Tulsa Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the UCLA vs. USCodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Denver comes into this matchup...
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake...
