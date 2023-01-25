The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO