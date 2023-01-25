Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Jaylen Brown’s OT surge lifts Celtics over Lakers
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst, four-game losing
LeBron James goes berserk after missed foul call, Patrick Beverley gets technical foul for showing ref camera
LeBron James was irate after the referees missed a foul call toward the end of the fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics.
WVNews
Philadelphia 126, Denver 119
DENVER (119) Gordon 8-10 2-4 18, Porter Jr. 7-11 1-1 20, Jokic 8-12 6-6 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Murray 7-16 6-7 22, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Nnaji 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 3-8 0-0 7, Hyland 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 44-81 17-20 119.
Comments / 0