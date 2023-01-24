Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Californians are reeling from 2 mass shootings that left at least 18 people dead
Californians had just started to recover and dry out from wave upon wave of devastating rainstorms when mass killings north and south riveted and scared California residents. Two shootings by what police say was a single gunman took seven lives in Half Moon Bay. Less than 48 hours earlier, 11 people were killed in Monterey Park. That's where a vigil last night remembered the dead, as NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.
krwg.org
There's been another shooting massacre in California. This one in Half Moon Bay
We're waking to news of another mass shooting in California. Yeah. Days after the attack on a dance hall, a different gunman opened fire in different locations. He was in Half Moon Bay, a coastal community just south of San Francisco. He opened fire at a plant nursery and at a mushroom farm and killed seven people.
Comments / 0