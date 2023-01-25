ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade

When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Patrick Queen wants to see Lamar Jackson stay with the Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens is still up in the air. Following the two sides not reaching a contract extension prior to the 2022 season, the two sides could choose to head in different directions in the near future. Even with Jackson struggling to stay on the field last season, he still has […] The post Patrick Queen wants to see Lamar Jackson stay with the Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Los Angeles, CA
