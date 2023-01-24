While looking for a job on campus during her freshman year, Ainslie Allen happened to listen to a presentation given by Dr. Caitlin Howell and the rest, as they say, is history. Allen has been working in Dr. Howell’s lab ever since and has “enjoyed every minute of it.” Allen says “working with Dr. Howell has been absolutely amazing. She has taught me so much over the last two years that I never would have learned in class.” Allen credits working with her faculty mentor with her knowledge of basic experiment design, technical writing and presentation. “She has provided me with countless opportunities that not only typical students don’t get, but that typical undergraduate researchers also don’t get, and that’s all thanks to her mentorship.”

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO