Gainesville, FL

WCJB

UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Reitz Union. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator softball team picked to win SEC in preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After serving as the SEC’s lone representative in last year’s Women’s College World Series, the Gator softball team is picked to win this year’s SEC. Florida received five of 13 first-place votes by league coaches in Thursday’s preseason poll. This is the first time since 2019 that UF is tabbed as the conference favorite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Momentum Labs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate and today I am here in the construction site with Momentum Labs joined by Kyla Fry. Kyla, thanks so much for joining us today. Yeah, pleasure to be here. So tell us, what is Momentum Labs?
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Samantha Jones (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To most, weightlifting is an activity, but it is also a girls varsity sport. At Eastside High School, Samantha Jones is part of the Eastside Rams girls team. Jones said regarding the sport, “It is more like an individual thing...pushing myself to not give up...push until...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SF College to host business network event

The Greater Gainesville Chamber and Central North Florida District Export Council (CNF-DEC) will host a business networking event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The free event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 530 W. University Ave. in Gainesville and will focus on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?

The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion Cultural Alliance holds their annual meeting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will host their annual meeting on Wednesday. At this meeting, members can expect an overview of 2022, the distribution of the MCA annual report, and an election of new MCA board members. They will also be looking ahead on the future of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Empath Home Health Opens First Marion County Location

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Empath Home Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Empath Home Health, visit https://empathhomehealth.org/. Empath Home Health is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Marion County location. 12:30...
MARION COUNTY, FL

