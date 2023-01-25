Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Reitz Union. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!
WCJB
Gator softball team picked to win SEC in preseason poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After serving as the SEC’s lone representative in last year’s Women’s College World Series, the Gator softball team is picked to win this year’s SEC. Florida received five of 13 first-place votes by league coaches in Thursday’s preseason poll. This is the first time since 2019 that UF is tabbed as the conference favorite.
WCJB
Gainesville Sun announces move of ‘The Guardian’ publication to an email newsletter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Gainesville Guardian, a weekly publication of the Gainesville Sun, announced it would stop being published. Instead, the Guardian will become an email newsletter. An online article attributed the change to “the economic challenges of the local news business.”. The final published edition...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Momentum Labs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate and today I am here in the construction site with Momentum Labs joined by Kyla Fry. Kyla, thanks so much for joining us today. Yeah, pleasure to be here. So tell us, what is Momentum Labs?
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
WCJB
Buchholz High School teacher wins Alachua County teacher of the year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Alachua County teachers were selected as the finalists for the teacher of the year award. and the one representing Buchholz High School went home the winner. Karen Kearney was awarded teacher of the year. She went up against Marie Gore from Sidney Lanier School and...
Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home
At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Samantha Jones (Eastside)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To most, weightlifting is an activity, but it is also a girls varsity sport. At Eastside High School, Samantha Jones is part of the Eastside Rams girls team. Jones said regarding the sport, “It is more like an individual thing...pushing myself to not give up...push until...
Florida Adds PWO QB Commitment
Florida secured a preferred walk-on commitment from quarterback Jordan Gile on Tuesday evening.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SF College to host business network event
The Greater Gainesville Chamber and Central North Florida District Export Council (CNF-DEC) will host a business networking event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The free event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 530 W. University Ave. in Gainesville and will focus on...
Florida Gators News: DJ Lagway getting other offers, track team is ranked
Recruiting is a never-ending cycle of players getting offered, committing, then still getting offers, and coaches having to continue to recruit players that already committed. So while the Florida Gators already have three commitments for the 2024 class, there will still be work to be done to fend off rivals from poaching them.
WCJB
Howard Bishop Middle School celebrates receiving certification as community partnership school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six long years. That’s how long it took for Howard Bishop Middle School to receive their certification from the University of Central Florida as a community partnership school. “It gives us a lot more services to provide to our students and families,” said Howard Bishop’s...
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
saturdaydownsouth.com
It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?
The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
WCJB
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative minds met in Ocala to talk about how to advance the arts. Members of the Marion Cultural Alliance along with local artists gathered for their annual report. MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
WCJB
NCFL teachers feel DeSantis’ $1 billion teacher pay raise proposal is an ‘empty promise’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some teachers in North Central Florida are not hopeful about the latest promise of a pay raise. Governor DeSantis is proposing $1 billion to increase teacher pay for the 2023-2024 school year. In today’s announcement, DeSantis boasted raising minimum teacher salaries to $47,500. “I’ll tell...
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance holds their annual meeting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will host their annual meeting on Wednesday. At this meeting, members can expect an overview of 2022, the distribution of the MCA annual report, and an election of new MCA board members. They will also be looking ahead on the future of...
WCJB
Empath Home Health Opens First Marion County Location
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Empath Home Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Empath Home Health, visit https://empathhomehealth.org/. Empath Home Health is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Marion County location. 12:30...
