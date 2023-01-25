Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTLA.com
Vigil held for Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico; family conducting independent investigation
The family of an Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico continues to search for answers and on Thursday evening, they gathered, along with friends and supporters for a vigil. Elliot Blair, 33, died Jan. 14 at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said he...
KTLA.com
These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Maywood
A man is dead after at least one deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot him early Thursday morning. The unidentified man was shot at about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, the LASD said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at...
KTLA.com
2 face attempted murder charges after shooting, vehicle attack in Santa Monica
A collision in Santa Monica resulted in a shooting and attempted murder charges for both drivers. Officers were flagged down by an individual reporting gunfire near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway at around 3:42 p.m., authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department said. At the location, police discovered...
KTLA.com
Person in custody after massive Westlake apartment complex fire
One person was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with a massive structure fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County deputies search for robbery, assault suspect following chase
Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run in connection with a series of robberies and a police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The chase began around 2 p.m. in the Paramount area after a robbery at an undisclosed location. Officials initially described...
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
KTLA.com
3 injured, 1 critically, in Hollywood apartment complex fire
A fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood early Wednesday morning left one man in critical condition and hospitalized two other women. The blaze at a six-unit complex in the 1700 block of North Van Ness Avenue was contained to the unit where it began and extinguished in 35 minutes by 58 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
KTLA.com
Parolee busted for carjacking, kidnapping, home invasion and robbery in Riverside
A 42-year-old parolee has been arrested after carjacking and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and, a short time later, assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery, officials with the Riverside Police Department announced Tuesday. Officers first responded to reports of the carjacking and kidnapping, in the 4200 block...
KTLA.com
The Ambrose Hotel is a premiere green hotel in Santa Monica
For more information on The Ambrose Hotel visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 25, 2023.
KTLA.com
The Infatuation names the best new restaurants in L.A. of 2023
Brant Cox, editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A., joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the best new restaurants in Los Angeles. He featured the taco truck Simón, Japanese-Taiwanese restaurant Ryla in Hermosa Beach, and the Sherman Oaks Israeli takeout window spot called Borekas Sephardic Pastries.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
KTLA.com
Science building at USC evacuated after explosion; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion in a science building at the University of Southern California campus Thursday. Calls about the explosion came in at around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release. Officials with USC’s Department of Public Safety announced...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park victims fund receives $100K donation from Pechanga Tribe
Victims of the Monterey Park deadly mass shooting received a sizeable donation from a Southern California tribe. The Pechanga Band of Indians announced Wednesday it would be contributing $100,000 to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund. The donation drive is hosted on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s listed goal was...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
KTLA.com
A delicious taste preview of Heavy Handed
The popular smashburger pop-up Heavy Handed has officially launched its first restaurant in Santa Monica. Co-owners Danndy Gordon and Max Miller joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit heavyhanded.la or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.
KTLA.com
Riverside County shelter battling ‘deadly’ disease outbreak; foster homes desperately needed
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is currently in the middle of an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. The Department of Animal Services says at least 13 dogs at the Jurupa Valley shelter have tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, aka strep zoo, a bacterial respiratory infection.
KTLA.com
Man dies after falling 50 feet at the Port of Los Angeles
A man was killed after falling roughly 50 feet from top of a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of S. Navy Way around 4:45 p.m., initially for a rescue operation. When firefighters arrived on scene, however, they found that the man had been gravely injured.
KTLA.com
Revamped homeless count returns to Los Angeles
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count returned on Tuesday, and organizers have made some changes to previous years’ efforts. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the use of a new counting app and the hire of a demographer and two data scientists, among other changes. The moves follow...
