Monterey Park, CA

KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Person in custody after massive Westlake apartment complex fire

One person was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with a massive structure fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured, 1 critically, in Hollywood apartment complex fire

A fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood early Wednesday morning left one man in critical condition and hospitalized two other women. The blaze at a six-unit complex in the 1700 block of North Van Ness Avenue was contained to the unit where it began and extinguished in 35 minutes by 58 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

The Infatuation names the best new restaurants in L.A. of 2023

Brant Cox, editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A., joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the best new restaurants in Los Angeles. He featured the taco truck Simón, Japanese-Taiwanese restaurant Ryla in Hermosa Beach, and the Sherman Oaks Israeli takeout window spot called Borekas Sephardic Pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Monterey Park victims fund receives $100K donation from Pechanga Tribe

Victims of the Monterey Park deadly mass shooting received a sizeable donation from a Southern California tribe. The Pechanga Band of Indians announced Wednesday it would be contributing $100,000 to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund. The donation drive is hosted on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s listed goal was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

A delicious taste preview of Heavy Handed

The popular smashburger pop-up Heavy Handed has officially launched its first restaurant in Santa Monica. Co-owners Danndy Gordon and Max Miller joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit heavyhanded.la or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

Man dies after falling 50 feet at the Port of Los Angeles

A man was killed after falling roughly 50 feet from top of a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of S. Navy Way around 4:45 p.m., initially for a rescue operation. When firefighters arrived on scene, however, they found that the man had been gravely injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Revamped homeless count returns to Los Angeles

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count returned on Tuesday, and organizers have made some changes to previous years’ efforts. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the use of a new counting app and the hire of a demographer and two data scientists, among other changes. The moves follow...
LOS ANGELES, CA

