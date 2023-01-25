ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Related
WSAZ

Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard. According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car. Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire alarms at the Regal Apartments building in Charleston did not sound Wednesday afternoon, according to the property owner. Patriot Services Group says it confirmed with the independent fire monitoring company and the Fire Marshal that the building did have a functioning fire detection system as of Wednesday morning. However, the company says since the fire started in the attic, smoke “did not reach sensors” before it was noticed.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire

JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Crews demolish apartment building after fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews demolished an apartment building early Thursday morning, hours after it caught fire. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, and all 35 residents are accounted for and safe. No cause has been released for the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
BLOUNT, WV
lootpress.com

Kanawha County man arrested for breaking into vehicles

DUPONT CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested following reports of vehicle break-ins on Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:47am, deputies received reports of in-progress breaking and entering to motor vehicles and were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue in Dupont City.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

