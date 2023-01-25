Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say
WSAZ
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
WSAZ
Oakwood Road interchange WV511 camera
Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
WSAZ
Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire alarms at the Regal Apartments building in Charleston did not sound Wednesday afternoon, according to the property owner. Patriot Services Group says it confirmed with the independent fire monitoring company and the Fire Marshal that the building did have a functioning fire detection system as of Wednesday morning. However, the company says since the fire started in the attic, smoke “did not reach sensors” before it was noticed.
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
WSAZ
Crews demolish apartment building after fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews demolished an apartment building early Thursday morning, hours after it caught fire. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, and all 35 residents are accounted for and safe. No cause has been released for the...
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
Deputies search for burglary suspect in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. According to deputies, on Thursday at 1:50 a.m., they received a call about a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store in Ames Heights, West Virginia. When deputies arrived, the suspect was already […]
Burglars found wheeling washing machine out of residence arrested for breaking and entering
JEFFERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Saint Albans men face charges in relation to the theft of several home appliances, including a dryer and washing machine, from a Kanawha County residence. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:51am, deputies were dispatched to...
West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
lootpress.com
Kanawha County man arrested for breaking into vehicles
DUPONT CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested following reports of vehicle break-ins on Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:47am, deputies received reports of in-progress breaking and entering to motor vehicles and were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue in Dupont City.
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
WSAZ
SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver pulled over for driving erratically is behind bars after Kanawha County deputies say she resisted arrest and injured a deputy all while in possession of drugs. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia was...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
