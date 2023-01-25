Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Mayor declares Luke Shepardson Day for The Eddie win
Mayor Blangiardi visited The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational 2023 winner at work today, Luke Shepardson.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City
It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast
A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.
KHON2
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
KHON2
Market City Shopping Center is Celebrating the Chinese New Year with Participating Businesses.
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can visit Market City Shopping Center on Saturday, January 28 to help ring in the Chinese New Year Celebration featuring Taiko Drummers, Lion Dancers, Firecrackers, and Fortune Cookie. Market City Shopping Center is Hawaii’s first, family-owned shopping center which includes family-owned local businesses. “We...
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
