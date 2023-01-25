ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City

It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI

