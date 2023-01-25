Read full article on original website
How AAPI communities are dealing with trauma after multiple mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local therapists and counseling services from the Asian American Pacific Islander Community (AAPI) are seeing an influx of calls this week after the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Asian Pacific Community Counseling in Sacramento saw an increase in calls to their counselors in...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Half Moon Bay Shootings: Suspect in deadly farm shootings was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Local enforcement share mass shooting preparedness plans
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now in the wake of three mass shooting incidents in California in just three days, there are feelings of concern and anxiety throughout the community. ABC10 spoke reached out to five departments for this story, two departments responded and spoke on how training is being used to keep you safe.
San Francisco's crooked street | Bartell's Backroads
SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been dubbed “the crookedest street in the world,” and every year more than a million visitors drive, walk or take a cable car just to see the twists and turns on Lombard Street in San Francisco. In all, there are eight hairpin...
Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
Man killed in Tracy shooting, police investigating
TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. According to a news release, it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Officers arrived and found the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.
Man accused of killing CHP commander's husband makes first court appearance
BURKESVILLE, Kentucky — Thomas O’Donnell made his first court appearance Thursday morning. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear again in March. O'Donnell is accused of killing Michael Harding, the estranged husband of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding. Michael Harding was found shot to...
Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers
TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
Stevie Nicks is coming to Sacramento in March: What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Northern California in March. After her successful shows in 2022, the singer-songwriter has extended her touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release. The artist's...
