ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Local enforcement share mass shooting preparedness plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now in the wake of three mass shooting incidents in California in just three days, there are feelings of concern and anxiety throughout the community. ABC10 spoke reached out to five departments for this story, two departments responded and spoke on how training is being used to keep you safe.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Tracy shooting, police investigating

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. According to a news release, it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Officers arrived and found the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy