Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil's central bank to keep wary stance against govt flak: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will keep a wary stance next week against strong criticism from recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, maintaining the Selic benchmark rate at current high levels, a Reuters poll suggests.
BBC
Jeremy Hunt says significant tax cuts in Budget unlikely
Jeremy Hunt has warned it is "unlikely" that there will be room for any "significant" tax cuts in the Budget. The chancellor has been under pressure recently from some in his party to cut taxes to stimulate the UK economy. But Mr Hunt said that a pledge to halve the...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt
China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform 'barrier' for Africa and told Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem.'
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Motley Fool
The Federal Reserve Likes to Keep Inflation at 2%. But Will We Ever Get Back There?
The answer? Possibly…but not anytime soon. As of December 2022, annual inflation sat at 6.5%. It's an improvement from a recent peak of 9.1%, but it's a far cry from where the Fed wants to be. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been battering consumers for well over...
US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday.
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures.
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan - letter
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive.
US News and World Report
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
Brazil's Lula proposes Mercosur trade deal with China after EU accord
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-JPMorgan Looking to Finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 Billion Euros -Sources
MILAN (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said. Interest from the U.S. bank rivals that of several investment funds which have approached Serie...
Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
CNET
Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022
Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Atiku Joins Calls to Extend Deadline on Old Banknotes
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar urged the central bank on Saturday to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to phase out old high-value banknotes, a measure many Nigerians fear will disrupt business in the cash-reliant economy. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira...
In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might
ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters.
EU debates extending Belarus sanctions to cut loopholes
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors on Friday discussed extending sanctions to Russian ally Belarus to crack down on the circumvention of sanctions on Russia by companies routing banned products through its neighbour.
House to vote on bill offsetting Biden's SPR drawdown with more oil and gas production
The House will vote Friday on the Strategic Production Response Act, which would boost U.S. oil and gas production in response to drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Comments / 0