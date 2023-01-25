ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jeremy Hunt says significant tax cuts in Budget unlikely

Jeremy Hunt has warned it is "unlikely" that there will be room for any "significant" tax cuts in the Budget. The chancellor has been under pressure recently from some in his party to cut taxes to stimulate the UK economy. But Mr Hunt said that a pledge to halve the...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
The Hill

US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
US News and World Report

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption

(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-JPMorgan Looking to Finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 Billion Euros -Sources

MILAN (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said. Interest from the U.S. bank rivals that of several investment funds which have approached Serie...
Reuters

Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022

Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's Atiku Joins Calls to Extend Deadline on Old Banknotes

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar urged the central bank on Saturday to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to phase out old high-value banknotes, a measure many Nigerians fear will disrupt business in the cash-reliant economy. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira...
Reuters

In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters.
Reuters

EU debates extending Belarus sanctions to cut loopholes

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors on Friday discussed extending sanctions to Russian ally Belarus to crack down on the circumvention of sanctions on Russia by companies routing banned products through its neighbour.

