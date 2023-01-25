Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Objects to Tighter Bail, Says Prosecutors 'Sandbagged' Him
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light." The lawyers were responding...
US News and World Report
U.S. States Challenge Biden Rule on Socially Conscious Investing
(Reuters) - A coalition of 25 U.S. states led by Texas and Utah filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The states filed a complaint...
