An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...

3 DAYS AGO