Police strike new blow against "fierce" mafia ring with blitz by 300 officers
Italian police said Thursday they have dismantled a 'Ndrangheta mafia ring dominating a large area of southern Calabria and seized assets exceeding 250 million euros.The early-hour blitz by over 300 police officers centered on areas of Italy's poorest region controlled by the Mancuso clan and its affiliates -- a powerful branch of the infamous 'Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing maxi-trial.Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.Besides alleged mafia...
Italian police arrest man whose identity was used by fugitive Mafia boss who eluded capture for 30 years
Italian police in Sicily on Monday arrested the man whose identity was used by a convicted Mafia boss who became Italy's No. 1 fugitive during 30 years on the run, authorities said. Carabinieri police said that Andrea Bonafede had been arrested on a warrant issued by judicial authorities in Palermo....
US citizen charged over alleged killing of DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities have charged an American citizen over the alleged murder of a female DJ in Colombia whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at the bottom of a garbage container.
Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria
A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Race against the clock for Germany's top Nazi hunter
LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's top Nazi hunter, Thomas Will, is hopeful of securing further convictions over the Holocaust even as the remaining suspects, many now in their late 90s, die.
Red flags missed before killer asylum seeker murdered man over scooter
An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Washington Examiner
Germany’s big Russian mole scandal gets worse — and involves America
Last month, just in time for Christmas, Germany got an unwelcome present. Namely, its biggest spy scandal in decades, with the arrest of a suspected Russian mole embedded deep inside Berlin’s intelligence system. The suspect, identified in Germany only as Carsten L. due to stringent privacy laws (his surname...
Toyah Cordingley killing: Rajwinder Singh to be extradited from India to Australia
The 38-year-old appeared in court in Delhi by video link and will now face trial over the alleged murder of the 24-year-old Queenslander
France 24
A forgotten crime: Remembering the 1943 Marseille roundup
In this edition on Holocaust Memorial Day, we discover a little-known chapter of French history. In 1943, the Germans had occupied the southern French port city of Marseille. With its working class, immigrant and Jewish neighbourhoods around the Old Port, the city had come to represent everything that Hitler and the Nazis hated. The Germans, who saw the Old Port neighbourhoods as a hotbed of the French Resistance, decided to make an example of Marseille.
Brazilian police name alleged ‘mastermind’ behind murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Brazilian police have named the alleged mastermind behind the murders of the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon last year. Rubens Villar Coelho, whose nickname is Colômbia, was first arrested on separate charges last July – one month after the two men...
British woman is found dead along with Swedish man in a tourist apartment in Portugal
Local reports said the people were aged between 40 and 50 and had both been living in London. Their bodies were found inside a tourist flat in the northern city of Porto in Portugal.
How an iconic New York video store wound up tied to the mafia in Sicily
For nearly 30 years, Kim’s Video and Music, across five downtown locations, was a haven for NYC movie lovers offering a trove of 55,000 often rare, otherwise unfindable titles. After the most famous location, Mondo Kim’s on St. Marks Place in the East Village closed in early 2009, the massive collection went on a wild journey all the way to Sicily, and even became tied to the mafia before finally making its way back to New York last year. While filming his new documentary “Kim’s Video,” which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, director David Redmon ventured to Italy on a quest...
Hungary to join neighbours in protecting Slovak skies
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary will join the Czech Republic and Poland in patrolling Slovakia's skies after it grounded its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service last year, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy's Planned Appearance at Italian Song Fest Sparks Criticism
ROME (Reuters) - A planned guest appearance by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Italy's biggest showbiz event - the Sanremo song festival - is attracting cross-party criticism in a country where public support for Kyiv's war effort is at best lukewarm. Sanremo, running Feb. 7-11, is a glitzy affair that...
US News and World Report
France, Italy Close to Deal on Supplying Air Defence System to Ukraine -Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy are close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Thursday, although it was unclear how quickly a final decision would come. Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a rush-hour missile...
tripsavvy.com
You Can Soon Fly to Rome for Less Than $300 on Norse Atlantic's New Route
Eyeing a summer trip to Italy without breaking the bank? One airline is about to make those dreams of pizza and pasta in paradise more viable than ever. This week, low-cost airline Norse Atlantic announced the latest route in its ambitious transatlantic expansion: New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport to Rome's Fiumicino Airport. The announcement came just two months after the airline revealed it would launch a New York to Paris route this spring.
