US News and World Report

Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
US News and World Report

Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
US News and World Report

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption

(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Iran Reports Drone Attack on Defense Facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.
US News and World Report

US Charges 3 in Plot to Kill Iranian-American Author in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Nigeria's Atiku Joins Calls to Extend Deadline on Old Banknotes

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar urged the central bank on Saturday to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to phase out old high-value banknotes, a measure many Nigerians fear will disrupt business in the cash-reliant economy. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira...
The Hill

Inflation cools further ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting

Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5-percent annual…
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Development Partners Commit $30 Billion to Food Production in Africa

DAKAR (Reuters) -Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever,...
US News and World Report

In Beijing's Backyard, U.S. Demonstrates Its Military Might

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters. MH-60...

