US News and World Report
Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
US News and World Report
Japan, Netherlands to Join U.S. in Restricting Chip Equipment Exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to...
US News and World Report
Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
US News and World Report
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sees Urgent Need for De-Escalation in Israel, West Bank -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank and believes there is an urgent need for all parties to de-escalate in the region, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. The United States is aware of...
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Saturday criticized the country's ruling party as a "dictatorial regime" after being forced by prosecutors to answer questions over corruption allegations.
US News and World Report
Iran Reports Drone Attack on Defense Facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.
US News and World Report
US Charges 3 in Plot to Kill Iranian-American Author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Atiku Joins Calls to Extend Deadline on Old Banknotes
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar urged the central bank on Saturday to extend a Jan. 31 deadline to phase out old high-value banknotes, a measure many Nigerians fear will disrupt business in the cash-reliant economy. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Erdogan Thrusts NATO Expansion Issue Into Turkey's Tense Election Campaign
ANKARA (Reuters) - Two provocative incidents in Stockholm this month have energised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of tight elections and dimmed Sweden and Finland's hopes of joining NATO before the summer, diplomats, analysts and opposition politicians say. Erdogan was quick to thrust the issue of NATO expansion into domestic...
Inflation cools further ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting
Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5-percent annual…
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
US News and World Report
U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
US News and World Report
Development Partners Commit $30 Billion to Food Production in Africa
DAKAR (Reuters) -Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever,...
US News and World Report
In Beijing's Backyard, U.S. Demonstrates Its Military Might
ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters. MH-60...
