KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Muskogee Co. volunteer fire departments required to hand over funds, inventory
Four volunteer fire departments in Muskogee County are required to hand over all funds and county-purchased inventory to county commissioners.
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Local Farmers Struggling With Spike In Hay Prices
The price of hay has increased significantly, which means some farmers are struggling to feed their livestock. They said that’s leading to some tough decisions for them and also affecting what all of us pay for groceries. When the cost of hay skyrockets, that eventually leads to higher prices...
anadisgoi.com
Everclear unites “Santa Monica” with Tulsa May 6
TULSA, Okla. – Everclear, known for its iconic collection of alt-rock hits that helped define a generation, is bringing some of the best ‘90s music to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.50 and...
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
Court decision reduces prison time for getaway driver in shooting that killed Tulsa police sergeant
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma appeals court decision cut prison time in half for the getaway driver in a shooting that killed a Tulsa police sergeant in 2020. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed one count of accessory to a felony against Matthew Hall, who was found guilty in March 2021 of two counts of accessory to a felony, according to court records.
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Safari Joe's H20 under new ownership
Safari Joe’s H2O has gone through countless changes over the years. From Big Splash to Safari Joe’s H2O and now, a new name — Paradise Beach Waterpark.
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Woman found dead at Tulsa RV park, one person arrested
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at an RV park on Thursday morning.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
