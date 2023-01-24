SEMI Startups for Sustainability Initiative Kicks Off Year 2 with Focus on Emissions, Energy and Circularity Technologies

Read full article on original website
Related
emsnow.com
Sustainability moves on up the priority list
For years, the electronics industry has gotten something of a “green pass” on the topic of sustainability. Digital transformation, new electronic devices and services were praised as the path to efficient, eco-friendly work patterns, particularly during the pandemic. This is now changing, Mycronic experts say. “The shift to...
crypto-economy.com
Metaverse Startup Gemba Raises $18M to Scale its VR Training Tool
Gemba, a virtual reality (VR) startup, has just secured a $18 million Series A funding round at a $60 million valuation to scale the company’s expansion in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) along with the North American market. The metaverse is rapidly transforming how users interact with the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire
Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
marinelink.com
Corvus Energy Opens New US Factory
Left to right: Ole Jacob Irgens, President Corvus Energy Americas; Anniken Krutnes, Norway`s Ambassador to the USA; Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington; Rick Larsen, US representative; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO Corvus (Photo: Corvus) Corvus Energy this week celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash.,...
TechCrunch
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
insideevs.com
Tesla Is A "Sustainability Behemoth," According To Analyst
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
emsnow.com
Koh Young America Focuses on Internal Mobility and Promotes from Within
Atlanta, GA – Koh Young, the industry leader in True3D™ measurement-based inspection solutions, is reaping the benefits of promoting from within its organization. It is proud to announce it has promoted Enrique Hernandez Diaz to Regional Sales Manager and Rafael Matute Rohwedder to Service Manager for Mexico and South America.
sensortechresearch.com
IDTechEx Discusses the Pivotal Year Ahead for Quantum Computers
IDTechEx have released a brand new report, "Quantum Computing 2023-2043". This report covers the hardware that promises a revolutionary approach to solving the world's unmet challenges. Quantum computing is pitched as enabling exponentially faster drug discovery, battery chemistry development, multi-variable logistics, vehicle autonomy, accurate asset pricing, and much more. Drawing on extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews with companies and attendance at multiple conferences, this report provides an in-depth evaluation of the competing quantum computing technologies to building a quantum computer: superconducting, silicon-spin, photonic, trapped-ion, neutral-atom, topological, diamond-defect and annealing.
Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says
The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Report: Decentralized Technologies Are Now Being Developed by Experienced Tech Professionals
In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the industry, the Ferrum Network team conducted a survey “to gather insights from participants about their involvement in and views on Web3.”. In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the digital assets...
SJW Robotics Raises $2M as It Eyes Launch of Autonomous Robotic Restaurants This Spring
SJW Robotics, a maker of autonomous robotic restaurants, has raised a $2 million seed funding round, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The Canadian startup’s newest round includes investments from Alley Robotic Ventures and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Company CEO and cofounder Nipun Sharma told The Spoon...
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
aiexpress.io
5G IoT connections to exceed 100M by 2026
The worldwide variety of 5G IoT connections is about to exceed 100 million by 2026. A examine by Juniper Research finds the variety of connections will attain 116 million by 2026; rising from 17 million in 2023. The unimaginable 1,100% progress is about to be pushed by sensible metropolis providers...
Comments / 0