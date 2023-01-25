ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Carlos Horacio Nevarez Marquez

Carlos Horacio Nevarez Marquez, 45 of Colorado Springs went to be with the Lord January 22, 2023. Carlos was born December 18, 1977 in Pena Blanca, Chihuahua, Mexico to Francisco and Maria Nevarez. Carlos moved with his family to Rock Springs Wyoming when he was 3 and resided in Ft. Collins until he was an adult. Carlos graduated from Glen Mills Academy in Pennsylvania. Carlos loved working with Electronics and worked for many years at Sparton Medical in Frederick, NeoTech in Longmont and was currently working at Insight Analytical Labs as an Electronics Technician while doing side jobs and working on cars and small electronics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

High Country Bank welcomes new leadership

High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy