Carlos Horacio Nevarez Marquez, 45 of Colorado Springs went to be with the Lord January 22, 2023. Carlos was born December 18, 1977 in Pena Blanca, Chihuahua, Mexico to Francisco and Maria Nevarez. Carlos moved with his family to Rock Springs Wyoming when he was 3 and resided in Ft. Collins until he was an adult. Carlos graduated from Glen Mills Academy in Pennsylvania. Carlos loved working with Electronics and worked for many years at Sparton Medical in Frederick, NeoTech in Longmont and was currently working at Insight Analytical Labs as an Electronics Technician while doing side jobs and working on cars and small electronics.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO