WAFF
Sparkman wins State bowling title
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big blue map is headed back to North Alabama. Sparkman High School beat Spain Park 4-3 in a grueling Class 6A/7A Boys’ State Bowling finals Friday at The Alley Bowling Center in Gadsden for the second straight year. The Senators of Coach Lisa Ivey...
rocketcitynow.com
High school hoops: Jan 27th, 2023
The Huntsville boys beat Grissom to grab the top spot in area; Grissom's girls upset Huntsville. The Sylvania boys and girls knocked off Fyffe on Senior Night.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain names California coach Shane McComb next head football coach
NORTH SHELBY – They went all the way across the country to do it, but the Oak Mountain Eagles have found their next head football coach. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Shane McComb was board approved at the Shelby County BOE meeting to become the next leader of the OMHS football program.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden girls remain atop latest ASWA Class 1A basketball rankings
Coming off their fourth consecutive Cherokee County Tournament championship, the Spring Garden Lady Panthers (25-0) continue to be the top-ranked team in Class 1A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball poll. The latest rankings were released early Thursday morning. Three other area girls teams are among those nominated...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
WAFF
Recreation improvements in south Huntsville
Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits.
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
WSFA
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
WAFF
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are calling it the renaissance of north Huntsville. “We are seeing home-grown investors that are buying homes and revitalizing their own areas as well.”. Chris Hulser, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says this trend began over a year ago. Old homes...
WAFF
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits.
2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
WAFF
Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help
Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can...
WAFF
Man with Guntersville connections co-wrote Oscar nominated film
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama. The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.
