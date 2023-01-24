ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoakum, TX

Comments / 0

Related
lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum boys basketball: Bulldogs put together good win against Rice

The Yoakum Bulldogs put together a great game performance in a 72-54 win over Rice at home Jan. 17. It was the second district win in three games for the team. “That was one of our best games this season,” Yoakum head coach Gary Garvin said. “We hustled and we got after it.” “We put the fundamentals to work and made a lot of key shots.” Garvin feels there is plenty of room for improvement for…
YOAKUM, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton girls basketball: Kittens 42, Pettus 28

Mary-Claire O’Leary sank 16 points to lead the Kittens to a 42-28 district win over Pettus on Friday. Moulton went ahead 12-5 in the first quarter and outscored Pettus 13-2 in the second box. Pettus outscored the Kittens 10-8 in the third period and scored 11 of 20 points...
MOULTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum boys powerlifting: Bulldogs compete in TSS meet in San Antonio

The Yoakum boys powerlfiting team opened the season at the Texas Strength Systems UTSA Invitational last Thursday in San Antonio. Jack Meyer was third in the 198-pound class with a total of 880, 320 squat, 205 bench press and 355 deadlift. Kamren Meyer was seventh in the 165 class with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Anna Lee Harabis

Anna Lee Harabis, 90, of Shiner, went to meet Jesus Sunday, January 22, 2023. Anna Lee was born on September 14, 1932, to Julius and Minnie Lorfing Mache and was the youngest of 10 children all raised on a farm in Schulenburg. She was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner where she had been very active through the years and had served as its Teller.
SHINER, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Robert Lee Meyer

Robert Lee Meyer, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. The family receivedfriends from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at Shiner Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary following at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday,...
SHINER, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Marcella V. Henke

Marcella V. Henke, 85, of Hallettsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born in Fayette County on Aug. 28, 1937 to Charles and Mary Hajek Vana. On May 3, 1959, she married Henry Joe Henke Jr. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Praha. Marcella...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Cuero man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing

A Cuero man remains in jail following his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man Sunday, Jan. 22. Cuero Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West French Street at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrives on scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed during a physical altercation inside a residence.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Breaking: 34-year-old man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 fatal shooting

VICTORIA, Texas - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jose Gonzales, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to the offense of Murder. A jury sentenced Gonzales to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A Victoria County Grand Jury charged Gonzales with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Egg Smuggling is on The Rise at Texas-Mexico Border

As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.
VICTORIA, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Multi-agency operation nabs undocumented aliens, makes 19 arrests

A multi-agency criminal interdiction operation last week in Gonzales County led to 302 traffic stops, 19 captures of undocumented aliens, 19 arrests, and seizure of more than $14,000 in currency, Gonzales County Sheriff Keith Schmidt announced Monday morning. Speaking at Gonzales County Commissioners Court, Schmidt said GCSO hosted members of...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy