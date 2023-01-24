Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum boys basketball: Bulldogs put together good win against Rice
The Yoakum Bulldogs put together a great game performance in a 72-54 win over Rice at home Jan. 17. It was the second district win in three games for the team. “That was one of our best games this season,” Yoakum head coach Gary Garvin said. “We hustled and we got after it.” “We put the fundamentals to work and made a lot of key shots.” Garvin feels there is plenty of room for improvement for…
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens 42, Pettus 28
Mary-Claire O’Leary sank 16 points to lead the Kittens to a 42-28 district win over Pettus on Friday. Moulton went ahead 12-5 in the first quarter and outscored Pettus 13-2 in the second box. Pettus outscored the Kittens 10-8 in the third period and scored 11 of 20 points...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum boys powerlifting: Bulldogs compete in TSS meet in San Antonio
The Yoakum boys powerlfiting team opened the season at the Texas Strength Systems UTSA Invitational last Thursday in San Antonio. Jack Meyer was third in the 198-pound class with a total of 880, 320 squat, 205 bench press and 355 deadlift. Kamren Meyer was seventh in the 165 class with...
lavacacountytoday.com
Anna Lee Harabis
Anna Lee Harabis, 90, of Shiner, went to meet Jesus Sunday, January 22, 2023. Anna Lee was born on September 14, 1932, to Julius and Minnie Lorfing Mache and was the youngest of 10 children all raised on a farm in Schulenburg. She was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner where she had been very active through the years and had served as its Teller.
lavacacountytoday.com
Robert Lee Meyer
Robert Lee Meyer, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. The family receivedfriends from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at Shiner Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary following at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday,...
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
lavacacountytoday.com
Marcella V. Henke
Marcella V. Henke, 85, of Hallettsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born in Fayette County on Aug. 28, 1937 to Charles and Mary Hajek Vana. On May 3, 1959, she married Henry Joe Henke Jr. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Praha. Marcella...
Gonzales Inquirer
Cuero man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
A Cuero man remains in jail following his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man Sunday, Jan. 22. Cuero Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West French Street at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrives on scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed during a physical altercation inside a residence.
DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County Sheriff's Office looking for two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner
DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who posed as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner. Authorities released the following descriptions:. Suspect #1 Description:. · White Male. · Short blonde hair with curls near the ears. · Heavy set, rounded face...
crossroadstoday.com
Breaking: 34-year-old man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 fatal shooting
VICTORIA, Texas - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jose Gonzales, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to the offense of Murder. A jury sentenced Gonzales to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A Victoria County Grand Jury charged Gonzales with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence...
Egg Smuggling is on The Rise at Texas-Mexico Border
As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.
LCRA to build new Central Texas power plant to supplement grid
The Lower Colorado River Authority is planning to build a new peaker power plant in Central Texas to support the Texas electric grid when needed.
Gonzales Inquirer
Multi-agency operation nabs undocumented aliens, makes 19 arrests
A multi-agency criminal interdiction operation last week in Gonzales County led to 302 traffic stops, 19 captures of undocumented aliens, 19 arrests, and seizure of more than $14,000 in currency, Gonzales County Sheriff Keith Schmidt announced Monday morning. Speaking at Gonzales County Commissioners Court, Schmidt said GCSO hosted members of...
