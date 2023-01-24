As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO