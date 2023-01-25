ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Pacific beats Santa Clara 95-89

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Led by Keylan Boone's 27 points, the Pacific Tigers defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 95-89 on Saturday. The Tigers are now 11-12 on the season, while the Broncos dropped to 16-7.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy