Yoakum boys powerlifting: Bulldogs compete in TSS meet in San Antonio
The Yoakum boys powerlfiting team opened the season at the Texas Strength Systems UTSA Invitational last Thursday in San Antonio. Jack Meyer was third in the 198-pound class with a total of 880, 320 squat, 205 bench press and 355 deadlift. Kamren Meyer was seventh in the 165 class with...
Anna Lee Harabis
Anna Lee Harabis, 90, of Shiner, went to meet Jesus Sunday, January 22, 2023. Anna Lee was born on September 14, 1932, to Julius and Minnie Lorfing Mache and was the youngest of 10 children all raised on a farm in Schulenburg. She was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner where she had been very active through the years and had served as its Teller.
Marcella V. Henke
Marcella V. Henke, 85, of Hallettsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born in Fayette County on Aug. 28, 1937 to Charles and Mary Hajek Vana. On May 3, 1959, she married Henry Joe Henke Jr. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Praha. Marcella...
Robert Lee Meyer
Robert Lee Meyer, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. The family receivedfriends from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at Shiner Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary following at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday,...
