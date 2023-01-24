Anna Lee Harabis, 90, of Shiner, went to meet Jesus Sunday, January 22, 2023. Anna Lee was born on September 14, 1932, to Julius and Minnie Lorfing Mache and was the youngest of 10 children all raised on a farm in Schulenburg. She was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner where she had been very active through the years and had served as its Teller.

SHINER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO