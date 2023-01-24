Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Bruins’ record-setting season, the Hurricanes loom as the greatest obstacle to Boston’s Cup hopes
"I thought they checked us right out of the rink." PNC Arena has been a house of horrors for the Bruins over the last year. Boston visited the Hurricanes’ home barn five times during the 2021-22 campaign. They lost every matchup, outscored 21-6 in the process. Four of those...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
